'The Best Festive Show On TV': The 7 Best Christmas Detective Dramas To Stream Now On BBC

As the nights draw in and the fairy lights go up, there's nothing quite like curling up with a good murder mystery. And this Christmas, BBC iPlayer is awash with a positively delicious array of detective dramas to keep you guessing through the festive season. From sun-drenched Caribbean whodunnits to cosy English villages harbouring dark secrets, here are six unmissable Christmas detective dramas available to stream right now.

1. Death In Paradise Christmas Special (2024)

Last year's 90-minute special introduces Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, who arrives on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie to solve an impossible puzzle: three men, all dressed as Santa Claus, shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time. This no-nonsense Londoner isn't exactly thrilled with island life, but as he clashes with the laid-back Saint Marie way of doing things, he'll need to adapt quickly to crack this festive case.

Joining Gilet are series regulars Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, and Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers. Unsurprisingly, fans called it both 'compelling' and 'bingeable'.

2. Beyond Paradise Christmas Special (2024)

If you prefer your mysteries with a distinct sprinkle of seaside flair, the Death in Paradise spin-off delivers seasonal spookiness in spades. DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) faces his first haunting when recently widowed Bob Holland claims a vision of his late wife Linda is ordering him to leave his home. While Esther remains skeptical, Humphrey is more than willing to dive into the paranormal possibilities.

Meanwhile, Kelby and Margo are on the case after a break-in at the church leaves the nativity scene incomplete, with the Virgin Mary statue missing. Away from the station, Humphrey and Martha's fostering journey continues as they open their home to introverted teenager Jaiden over the festive period.

3. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (2024)

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger return as private investigators Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in this four-part series. When the co-creator of cult TV cartoon The Ink Black Heart is murdered in Highgate Cemetery after being harassed by an online figure known as Anomie, Strike and Ellacott are drawn into a complex digital manhunt.

Based on J.K. Rowling's novel (written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith), this latest instalment sees returning cast members including Ruth Sheen as Pat, Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay, and Natasha O'Keeffe as Charlotte.

4. Shetland Series Nine (2024)

DIs Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) return to investigate crimes on Scotland's remote archipelago in six atmospheric episodes. While not explicitly a Christmas special, this wintry release is perfect festive viewing.

Offering a mix of puzzling mysteries, dedicated investigators, and the spectacular windswept landscapes of Shetland, this long-running series is a festive must-watch for obvious reasons.

5. Ludwig (2024)

David Mitchell stars as John 'Ludwig' Taylor, a reclusive puzzle-setter whose identical twin brother James — a detective — goes missing. At the request of James's wife Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John impersonates his detective brother to find out what's happened, using his puzzle expertise to solve a series of murders.

This utterly charming comedy-drama became the BBC's biggest scripted show of 2024, attracting over 9.5 million viewers. Mitchell is perfectly cast as the awkward, socially anxious Ludwig, while Maxwell Martin brings warmth and steel to Lucy.

6. Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special (2024)

Lorna Watson returns as the sleuthing nun on the trail of a serial killer when members of the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are murdered while rehearsing for their pantomime production of Cinderella. Set in the charming 1960s Cotswolds, this cosy crime series delivers the perfect blend of nostalgia, humour, and mystery.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.