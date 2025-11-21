'A Masterclass In Tension': The 7 Best Spy Thriller TV Series To Stream Now On BBC, Netflix And More

As the nights draw in and cosy season gets into full swing, spy thrillers offer the ultimate escapism: labyrinthine plots thick with betrayal, morally ambiguous heroes navigating treacherous geopolitical chess games, and the kind of edge-of-your-seat drama that transforms a quiet evening into an adrenaline-fuelled marathon. The best spy series span decades and continents, from Cold War Berlin to contemporary Moscow, each one proving that espionage remains the most compelling lens through which to examine power, loyalty and the blurred lines between patriotism and treason.

Below, we've rounded up the seven essential spy thrillers streaming now — each one a masterclass in tension, deception and the dangerous dance of intelligence work that will have you questioning everyone's motives, including your own.

1) Slow Horse (2022-)

In a dingy Slough House office, where MI5's most spectacular failures are sent to rot in bureaucratic purgatory, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) presides over a ragtag team of disgraced spies. What begins as a dumping ground for career-ending mistakes transforms into something far more dangerous when these so-called 'slow horses' stumble into conspiracies that threaten national security. Based on Mick Herron's beloved novels of the same name, the series brilliantly subverts spy thriller conventions, trading glamorous gadgetry for wit, melancholy and surprisingly tender character work.

River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) leads an ensemble of beautifully drawn misfits, each nursing wounds from past failures whilst proving they're far from finished.

2) The Americans (2022)

Set against the paranoia-soaked backdrop of 1980s Cold War America, The Americans follows Elizabeth and Philip Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys), seemingly ordinary suburban parents who are actually deep-cover KGB operatives. Created by former CIA officer Joe Weisberg, the show explores ideology, identity and the devastating price of loyalty.

3) Homeland (2011-2020)

Claire Danes delivers a tour-de-force performance as Carrie Mathison, a brilliant but volatile CIA officer whose bipolar disorder walks a razor's edge between asset and liability. When Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) returns home after eight years of captivity in Iraq, Carrie's obsessive conviction that he's been turned by Al-Qaeda sets in motion an incredible psychological cat-and-mouse game that redefined prestige television. Adapted from Israeli series Prisoners of War, Homeland operates at a fever pitch of paranoia and moral compromise.

4) The Night Manager (2016-)

Tom Hiddleston smoulders with barely-contained rage as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier turned luxury hotel night manager recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the inner circle of charming arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Adapted from John le Carré's 1993 novel, this six-part series, which will be returning for a sophomore season in 2026, is an intoxicating cocktail of glamour and moral rot, following Pine from the snow-capped Swiss Alps to the sun-drenched Egyptian coast as he becomes entangled in Roper's world of private jets, illicit weapons deals and casual brutality.

5) The Bureau (2016)

France's answer to The Americans follows the DGSE (Directorate-General for External Security) and its agents working under deep cover for years at a time, only to discover that the line between their false identities and true selves has dissolved. Mathieu Kassovitz plays Guillaume Debailly, codenamed 'Malotru,' a legendary operative who returns from six years undercover in Damascus only to risk everything for a forbidden relationship with a Syrian woman. Across five seasons, Le Bureau des Légendes (its original title) constructs an intricate portrait of modern intelligence work, from the claustrophobic bunker beneath Paris where operations are coordinated to the geopolitical flashpoints of the Middle East and beyond.

6) Killing Eve (2018-2022)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's explosive adaptation of Luke Jennings' novels upends spy thriller conventions by centring female obsession, dark comedy and sexual tension between MI6 operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer, in a star-making turn). What begins as an incredible cat-and-mouse game evolves into something far more dangerous: mutual fascination that threatens to consume both women as they circle each other across European capitals. Eve, bored with her desk job and distant marriage, becomes dangerously fixated on tracking Villanelle, whilst the killer reciprocates with gifts, taunts and eventually something resembling twisted affection.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.