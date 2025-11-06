The Modern Love Manifesto: An Online Dating Checklist For The Ladies

All the ladies, get your notebooks out, we are going to decode this. A cool girl illustrator-animator dating a hot politician is all we needed in 2025. Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani’s love story feels like a film you’d want to live inside: equal parts intellect and intention, grounded in mutual respect. But what’s even more endearing than their pairing is the energy it radiates, a partnership that amplifies, not overshadows.

Duwaji isn’t your typical political plus-one. She’s the main character, an artist who built her own digital universe long before her love story caught the internet’s attention. Her feed isn’t a running highlight reel of her relationship; it’s a portfolio of self-expression, humour, and creativity. By keeping her world hers, she has done what so many women are learning to do, choose a partner who adds to their life without overtaking it. A partner who adds to your aura points is the propaganda I am falling for this year (especially if it's going to regain my faith in dating apps again).

She exists beside him, not beneath him, and that’s exactly what makes this dynamic feel refreshing. If you’ve seen The Wife (2017), you’ll recognise the undertone, the idea that true partnership allows two people to coexist without one dimming the other. And Mamdani? He’s the kind of man who gets that. The kind who doesn’t feel the need to perform his masculinity, who finds confidence in supporting rather than competing.

The Zohran Mamdani Dating Checklist

So, what does a “Mamdani-type” look like beyond the headlines? Here’s the real checklist, the kind that deserves to live on your dating app notes. Some of these are so bare minimum that we forget to cross-check where our partners stand on these lines, so here I am reminding you

1. He matches your energy.

You don’t have to decode mixed signals or chase effort. He shows up with the same consistency and curiosity that you bring. It’s a rhythm that feels natural, not something you have to beg for.

2. He believes equality isn’t a buzzword.

He doesn’t treat feminism like a trend or threat. It’s built into how he moves through the world, how he listens, supports, and shares space. The relationship doesn’t feel like a performance of progressiveness; it feels lived-in and real.

3. He’s emotionally literate.

You don’t need to read between the lines because he actually communicates. When something’s off, he says it. When he’s wrong, he apologises. Emotional maturity isn’t something he hides behind red pill humour — it’s something he practices.

4. He never makes you shrink.

He’s proud to see you thrive, whether you’re stealing the spotlight or owning a quiet moment. There’s no competition, no subtle ego tension. He knows your shine doesn’t take away from his.

5. He’s grounded, not performative.

He’s the kind of man who doesn’t need to prove how “good” he is online. He’s secure enough to let his actions speak, believe me, you deserve the soft-spoken supporter who’s clapping for you even when no one’s watching.

6. He understands partnership, not possession.

He doesn’t treat you like an accessory to his story; you’re a co-writer in it. You build, dream, and exist together, both holding your own space, both shining in your own light. The kind of man you wouldn't be embarrassed to introduce to your friends.

Maybe the Zohran Mamdani Era isn’t about finding him at all. Maybe it’s about finding someone who is at the same intellectual level as you, not performance. A relationship where two people can coexist with ease — where ambition, kindness, and curiosity live in the same room. In a dating culture obsessed with chaos, this kind of balance feels revolutionary. So if you haven’t met your Mamdani (I am totally shipping and making this a trope) yet, don’t panic. Just start by being your own Rama Duwaji, someone who knows exactly what she brings to the table, and won’t sit anywhere that asks her to eat less.

