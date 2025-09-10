The Simple Brew: Craft Coffee, Simplified

Coffee always felt unnecessarily complicated to me. Americano, cappuccino, frappuccino — why couldn’t it just be coffee, made with real beans, the way it was meant to be? And in a world obsessed with matcha lattes and chai revivals, I still wanted my coffee to be loyal, familiar, and available wherever I went. That’s when The Simple Brew (TSB) stepped in.

TSB takes the art of craft coffee and makes it effortlessly accessible, whether you’re at home, at work, or dashing between the two. Made from 100% Arabica beans and brewed in small batches, their coffee concentrates capture all the richness and aroma of a slow brew, minus the faff. Think of it as a tastier upgrade to instant coffee — one that can happily replace your daily espresso, guilt-free.

And here’s the fun part: with just one bottle, you can whip up your own café-style creations — cappuccinos, iced lattes, cold brews, even desserts like tiramisu and affogato. Available in compact bottles that slip into a gym bag as well as larger kitchen-counter staples, TSB ensures that great coffee is always within reach.

From Weddings To Workouts: Coffee For Every Celebration

Coffee isn’t just a drink; it’s a beginning. The beginning of a first date. The beginning of a new venture over a boardroom brew. The beginning of my day, because let’s be honest, without coffee, I’m staying in bed like a tragic wilted plant.

The team at TSB knew good coffee shouldn’t be confined to kitchens. That’s why they now bring their coffee concentrates to private events, weddings, and intimate gatherings with bespoke coffee bars. Picture your guests sipping on smooth, cold brew martinis or refreshing coffee tonics brewed fresh, right in front of them. And yes, they might arrive ready to gossip about what went wrong at the event, but they won’t get far. Not when the coffee is this good.

Beyond The Bottle: Brewing In Your Neighbourhood

The Simple Brew is no longer just in your fridge — it’s in your favourite spots across Mumbai. Their café-style set-up inside Breathe Studio, the wellness and fitness space in Khar, is a post-workout haven for caffeine seekers. You’ll also spot their kiosks in select PVR INOX theatres, serving up the perfect pre-movie pick-me-up, and in corporate offices where the 3 p.m. slump doesn’t stand a chance. Wherever life takes you — the gym, the movies, or the boardroom — The Simple Brew is ready to pour you a cup worth slowing down for.

(BRB: pouring myself a large cup of coffee while rehearsing how to explain to my boss why I’m clearly the best intern she’s ever had.)

