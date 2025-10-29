The World Is Finally Catching Up To Sachin Bhatt In ‘Boots,’ And We’re All For It

It takes just over a minute of talking with Sachin Bhatt to understand why fans can’t stop thirsting over him. It’s the voice, the charm, the quiet confidence that all oozes effortlessly. Born and raised in Missouri, Indian American Bhatt has been a part of many big and small projects, including appearing on popular shows like The Company You Keep (2023), Queer as Folk (2022) and Grace and Frankie (2015). In his most critically acclaimed film Saving Chintu (2020), he plays a gay man from an interracial couple traveling to India to adopt a child living with HIV. And this October, he stars alongside the ensemble cast including Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Liam Oh, amongst others, as Major Wilkinson in Netflix’s smash-hit series, Boots.

Based on Greg Cope White’s 2015 memoir The Pink Marine, which chronicles his experience as a gay teenager enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during the 1970s, the show opened to rave reviews. Both critics and audiences praised its complex and deeply human portrayal of a time when it was illegal to be gay in the military. Bhatt’s character, in particular, sparked a wave of attention despite limited screen presence, for his tender, heartbreaking, and quietly sensual act.

But it isn’t just Bhatt’s nuanced performance; it is also about who he is and what that represents in the broader context of the world we live in today. Being both brown and queer is still a kind of representation far too rare in Hollywood. The South Asian identity is multifaceted, and even though we haven’t yet seen all sides of this diaspora, it is actors like Bhatt who are reclaiming that space, helping the world see what being unapologetically queer, brown, and masculine can also look like.

When we sat down to chat, Bhatt is everything you’d hope Wilkinson might be: thoughtful, grounded, and refreshingly unfiltered. He spoke about his time in Hollywood, the bold choice to keep his body hair onscreen, growing up with Bollywood, and the intentional way he approaches the stories he tells and the spaces it helps create for others to feel seen.

ELLE: For the longest time, in mainstream Hollywood, brown queer men have existed on the margins, whether as comic relief or a sidekick. They aren’t the ones to be desired. Boots changes that. What did it feel like to suddenly be the person the camera loves?

Honestly, it was super gratifying! I’ve been in this business for a long time, and I work hard. I’m constantly trying to do my best, but there are only so many things you can control, including the kinds of roles written for people like me. Wilkinson wasn’t written as an Indian character. The ethnicity was open. So, I’m super grateful that the character I created resonated with the team. We might not often be seen as the love interest or the lead, but my goal has always been to do justice to any character I play, in whatever capacity, and try to make space for us. And Indian men are hot! It is about time that the world sees that as a fact and not some afterthought.

ELLE: Do you feel a sense of responsibility, or even excitement, knowing that your presence on screen could change the way audiences, especially South Asians and Indians, see queer love and how they can live a life proudly in the open?

Absolutely. Representation isn't just about visibility; it's about permission. Permission to exist fully, to love openly, to take up space without apology. If my presence on screen can give that sense of permission, that feeling of 'I can live this way too,' then that's everything. We're not just changing how audiences see queer love; we're changing how people see their own futures. And honestly, it is exciting knowing we're living in a moment where these stories are finally being told with nuance and authenticity. South Asian and queer – these identities don't have to be in conflict and showing that on screen challenges so many outdated narratives.

Photograph: (Matt Kallish)

ELLE: Your character in the show, Wilkinson, is an officer who must hide his truth about being a homosexual at a time when it was illegal to be gay in the US military, but at the same time, he’s also someone learning to love. What was the hardest part of playing him? Was it finding his authority or his tenderness?

I’d say it was a bit of both. I had to work on finding that balance because Wilkinson outranks Sullivan, and that automatically creates a power dynamic between them, whether they like it or not. While for character building, I had to stay aware of the authority my character holds, in the more intimate moments, it became about finding vulnerability and connection.

Wilkinson also needed to stay grounded and intentional about the future, because Sullivan wasn’t able to. He’s a loose cannon. Someone had to hold the relationship together, and that’s what I kept coming back to while playing him.

ELLE: You’ve spoken before about keeping your body hair onscreen, which might seem like a small detail but is also a statement. A bold one at that. Was that a difficult conversation with the showrunners, and how did that choice shape how you portrayed Wilkinson?

Haha, yes, I’m all about the body hair now, but it wasn’t always like that. For a long time, I tried to fit into what I thought was expected of me, which usually meant being clean-shaven. In Hollywood or even Bollywood, most characters are somehow smooth-chested and polished. So, in the past, if someone asked, I would have done it. Also, logistically, it would have been easier for the makeup artists to place the chest tattoo on bare skin.

But at some point, I realized this is who I am. I like my body hair, I find it sexy, and I don’t want to hide it anymore. Why should I? Initially, there was some discussion about Wilkinson being clean-shaven because that was more the “look” at that time, but I didn’t see why it mattered for the story. I spoke up about it, and eventually, the director, creator, and showrunner were all on board. So, Wilkinson kept his body hair. And honestly, I think Sullivan probably finds that pretty hot about him and so it really worked well for everyone involved!

ELLE: It would be unfair not to ask you about your equation with Max Parker, your on-screen love interest. It’s one of the major highlights of the series, including mine! Did the two of you spend time off set to build chemistry?

I didn’t meet Max in the auditions. I met him, a little later, in New Orléans, where he very sweetly took me out to dinner. We spent some time just talking and getting to know each other, which really helped. On set, we had a full day of rehearsal for our first scene together because it was quite intimate, and both of us believed we shouldn’t just jump into it without any thought. From the beginning, we both understood how essential chemistry was to this show and made sure to communicate openly about boundaries, comfort, and what the scene really needed. It all came together very naturally. And honestly, Max is such a generous actor, and working with him was effortless.

ELLE: Okay, I must ask, there’s a Reddit thread that’s gone deep into analysing who’s the top and who’s the bottom between Sullivan and Wilkinson! Any chance you can help us settle that debate once and for all?

Oh my god, really? That’s wild, haha! I think Sullivan and Wilkinson are pretty versatile. They both need to take turns screaming, “Sir, yes, sir!” as loud as they can while at it! Then again, maybe Sullivan leans more toward being a versatile bottom, since he’s always so in control and in charge of his environment in every waking moment. The only time he truly let go, and who he lets go for, is for Wilkinson! Perhaps we should ask Max to weigh in on this, too — and of course, Greg Cope White, since he would definitely have this information on him.

Photograph: (Matt Kallish)

ELLE: If there were a season two, are you excited to explore more of Wilkinson and Sullivan? Are there aspects of their relationship you’re particularly looking forward to exploring?

I honestly don’t know if there’s going to be a second season yet. I hope so, even if my character isn’t involved. But let’s say there is a second season and Wilkinson does come back… I would love to explore more of his story. I’d like to see how Wilkinson and Sullivan first met, who made the first move, how they communicated, and so on. I’m also curious about what happens to Wilkinson after being discharged. Do they meet again? Does Sullivan ever come around? There’s still so much story left to tell.

ELLE: Your character doesn’t yet meet the show’s central character, Cameron Cope. If Wilkinson were to meet him in a future season, what do you imagine he’d say to him?

Wilkinson would be a little kinder in how he deals with Cope. Definitely a lot more than Sullivan. Knowing the kind of person Wilkinson is, he’d probably also have a more direct and honest conversation about being gay in the Marines and how one navigates that, despite his own shortcomings. And lastly, he would ensure he lets Cope know, in as many words as possible, that no matter what, “Do not get matching chest tattoos,” hairy or not!

ELLE: Boots is tender in a way military dramas rarely are, allowing men to simply be, and through characters like Wilkinson, Sullivan, and Cope, it challenges traditional notions of masculinity that often limit queer men in spaces like the military. How has working on this show influenced your understanding of masculinity?

Over time, I’ve learned that it actually takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable. It’s not easy to show it, especially in environments that prize toughness, but that’s where real strength lies. But once you master it, vulnerability is a powerful quality to have, one that will always set you apart from the rest. And being vulnerable is probably one of the most masculine things a man can do, gay or not.

What’s beautiful about Boots is that it brings together people from such different backgrounds, personalities, and cultures, and allows viewers to see themselves in those stories. Even though it’s set in this hyper-masculine, military world, the show has such a strong queer undercurrent — and that queerness exists not just in the explicitly queer characters, but in how everyone’s learning to express emotion and connection.

Photograph: (Matt Kallish)

ELLE: Queer South Asian stories are still rare on screen, though that’s slowly changing with films like The Nice Indian Boy and Saving Chintu. Would you want to tell more stories that connect you back to your cultural and familial roots in India?

Yes! India, please reach out! I’m available! I’d love to come and work. I didn’t grow up in India, and I sadly don’t speak the language. Don’t judge me! Being the youngest of three, my family communicated in English. And I think both your environment and your language shape how you relate to a place or a story. But I’d really love to be part of something that takes me to India and lets me connect with that part of my heritage. Working on Saving Chintu with Tushar Tyagi, I felt such a sense of community that I’m longing for again.

The Indian community in Los Angeles is growing and flourishing and becoming more connected. I’m proud to be a part of that change. And I would love to connect with my fellow artists in India and play, learn, and grow.

ELLE: Speaking of India, have you ever watched anything from Bollywood?

I grew up on movies like Silsila, Sur Sungam, Umrao Jaan, Nagina, and Maine Pyar Kiya. My dad was a huge lover of classical music and even brought Ravi Shankar over to perform in St. Louis. So, any storylines with more classical elements, we were watching! My favourite was watching those classic compilation music videos featuring Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. I think that definitely influenced my path into musical theatre, because there was such a strong sense of drama, music, and performance in those numbers. I’m still waiting for my Bollywood moment!

ELLE: And finally, do you feel that the success of Boots has opened new kinds of doors for you, and what kinds of roles or stories are you most excited to explore in the future?

I’m curious to see if it does open new doors. I’m not entirely sure yet. I’ve been part of many shows that didn’t go beyond the first season, so there’s a part of me that stays realistic. Having said that, I’m just really grateful to have been a part of Boots and would be on board with whatever comes next. I’ve often played the romantic lead or love interest, and while I love that, I’d really like to explore other characters and genres too. Fantasy and sci-fi are both very exciting to me, and I’d love the chance to be the lead in a big romantic film — something heartfelt, fun, and cinematic. And of course, to play the villain. But ultimately, I’m attracted to any role where the character is complex.