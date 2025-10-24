Zodiac Signs As Artists Performing In India Next: Who You Shouldn’t Miss

Every two days, ticketing giants drop news about yet another big artist coming to India. Not that we’re complaining (our pockets are), but we’re in a pit of a pickle. Which one to go, which one to skip and which one to box in the last-minute category. And they thought Socrates had it tough.

To make things easier, we’ve done a zodiac-fuelled bifurcation of artists you can absolutely not miss. Parameters in consideration are as follows: personality, temperament and what truly speaks to each one. Peruse through our list and try not to get mad at me if you’ve not been given your favourite artist — you still can go, you know that right?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Travis Scott

The ram lives for chaos, and Travis Scott’s shows could easily qualify as a rollercoaster ride through a neon-lit apocalypse. There’s hype, energy and insane beats — adrenaline will flow in abundance, mind you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Enrique Iglesias

As a Taurean, of course, I brought in ample bias and gave ourselves the Latin king: Enrique Iglesias. He’s all about the good life and sultry Latin charm. We love being serenaded, and he’s known for his top-tier audience interactions. Although I’m not going (sadly), I'll still be cheering for him.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Kehlani

Geminis love to vibe on every wavelength, and Kehlani’s emotional rollercoaster is the ultimate match for them. One minute there’s pure joy, the next you're deep in your feels. She BETTER play Gangster live.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): John Mayer

Talk about Cancerians and their unparalleled depth, find a suitable match in John Mayer’s soft yet moving tunes. The sonic experience at his shows will ignite an emotional spark so potent, tears will be shed. I think they’ll even cry at a Nicki Minaj concert.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Pitbull

Leo, you shine brighter than the sun, and undoubtedly, Pitbull is your party partner in crime. Book My Show literally announced two shows today, so you guys better do the bald cosplay and go. And of course, live your best life in the VIP section.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): David Guetta

This might be a hot take, but I think Virgos, aka the perfectionists, would jam it out the best at a David Guetta EDM gig. Every beat, every drop he crafts is like a masterpiece.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Calvin Harris

Libras love a good balance — nothing too wild, nothing too chill. Calvin Harris’ synth-driven pop numbers will align perfectly with their aesthetic. Expect to find a lot of groovy stuff; his collabs are really the best.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Tyla

Tyla for Scorpios! Actually, Tyla for everyone. Afrobeats-infused R&B just hits all the right spots. Her music is like a secret you’re in on — powerful and sensual.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Playboy Carti

Sagittarians thrive on unpredictability and Playboy Carti’s chaotic energy could serve as the perfect antidote for their drive. Unpredictable, check. Electrifying, double check.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Linkin Park

Intense and empowering, Linkin Park’s “I’m gonna crush everything in my path” mentality is going to sit right with the Capricorns, as they’re all about pushing limits and proving their worth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Bloodywood

Aquarians are notorious for going against the grain. Bloodywood’s wild mix of metal and Indian folk music will match up to their rebellious energy and creative spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Taemin

Pisces live in a world of dreaminess, and Taemin’s ethereal performances fit the bill quite right. His hypnotic moves and haunting vocals will easily pander to their romantic side.

