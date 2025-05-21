Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas’ Complete Relationship Timeline

Dating rumors have been following actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas for several months after the two were seen on a number of seemingly platonic outings. However, it was recently reported that things are getting romantic.

Here’s the alleged new couple’s complete relationship timeline so far:

February 2025

The night before Valentine’s Day, De Armas and Cruise were seen having dinner in London, both dressed casually and leaving with takeout. A source said that the meeting was about “potential collaborations down the line.” A few days later, de Armas was photographed holding hands with her rumored boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid.

March 2025

On March 14, de Armas and Cruise were photographed at London Heliport together. A source told People at the time that they were not romantically involved and were joined by director Doug Liman.

April 2025

On April 29, just before de Armas’s birthday, a tabloid grabbed pics of them in a helicopter with Cruise at the wheel. The next day, in footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, they were seen walking in the park together. That night, they were seen at Mexican restaurant KOL in the Marylebone district of London.

May 2025

On May 1, they were seen in London again, this time at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party, followed by dinner at Core in Notting Hill. The eyewitness stated that the pair “had a blast” that night, adding that “they came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out. But I couldn’t say any more than that … I’ve no proof it’s romantic.”

Another source said that they had been drawn together as friends after finding a mutual professional interest in stunts. The actress’s newest film Ballerina, set in the same world as John Wick, was heavy on stunts, while Cruise is releasing his new action-packed film, Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning.

“I’m sure if they’re friends he’s mentored her. I’m sure she’s called him for advice,” the source claimed. “I’m sure they conversed on [things like] ‘this is how the stunt guys do it.’ I’m sure he gives her a lot of tips—he’s a legend in the stunt world.” The source added that de Armas has been very committed to her work on the set of Ballerina, especially fight choreography.

“She’s awesome. She works hard. She’s very well thought out. She’ll call you on your BS. She always double checks. Why are we doing this? How does it really work in real life? She’s very inquisitive about everything we’re doing,” they said. “She’s really fun. She wants to do a good job. She does a lot of her own fights.”

In mid-May, de Armas did an interview with Good Morning America and was asked about working with Cruise.

“It’s so much fun [doing action projects],” she said. “We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited.” That same day, a source said that Cruise has a romantic interest in de Armas, claiming he was “super smitten” with her. “They’ve gone out on some dates, and it’s very low-key,” the source added. “It’s in the early stages, and he’s been courting her. He is really into her.”

The Ballerina star is supposedly interested as well, but is being “more cautious.” “She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast; she’s taking it really slow,” the source added.

