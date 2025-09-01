Venice Film Festival: Five Iconic Moments We’re Still Not Over

If you’re not scrolling through the Venice Film Festival moments like they’re your daily dose of dopamine, are you even living? From the Harry Styles–Chris Pine drama that made us question the very nature of celebrity beef to Oscar Issac kick-starting the Jessica Chastain bicep fanclub, Venice is basically where the magic of meme culture meets high-fashion chaos.

Here are my favourite moments from the iconic red carpet in recent years:

Oscar Isaac’s 'Arm Kiss' for Jessica Chastain

At the 2021 Venice premiere of Scenes From a Marriage, Oscar Isaac’s slow‑mo arm‑kiss on Jessica Chastain turned into pop‑culture meme gold. Every year, at this time, meme pages and tabloids engage in an unspoken war over who will repost this countless times. The engagement is crazy.

ICYMI, Issac was lensed lovingly gazing at her inner bicep like he’s just discovered oxygen, then plants a (very) sensual kiss — cue the collective meltdown. Chastain responded by playfully cupping his face, and the rest is history. All I will say is that his wife is strong. She’s very strong.

The Devil Team Takes Venice

When The Devil Wears Prada crew sashayed into Venice, it seemed less like a premiere and more like a fashion editorial come to life. Of course, there was a tick mark on boss-level tailoring, Grecian runway chic and playful theatrics amongst the actors to promote the then-new movie. Can’t wait for their new red carpet outings after the cast wraps up the shooting of the sequel!

#Spitgate

Chinese Whispers? Urban folklore? It's hazy.

Apparently, there was some chatter hinting at Harry Styles indulging in a saliva-laden spat (you see what I did there?) with his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival two years ago. A clip went viral, where it appeared that Styles spat on Pine (thanks to the angle), and those with questionable screen time went bananas over this internet fodder. While the two have cleared up the rumours and even joked about it not being the case, the conspiracies were indeed crazy. Unfortunately, that did nothing for the movie, though; it flopped hard.

When Dune Descended on the Red Carpet

You could practically hear the countdown to Arrakis the moment the Dune cast stepped out in their sartorial masterpieces. Earth‐tone ensembles, textured fabrics that seemed borrowed from sandstorms, accessories that could double as laser cutters — 'good fashion' is too much of an understatement here. This was full-blown world‑building.

Every other red-carpet look, except this one, felt like showing up at a royal wedding in a hoodie that year. Never forget.

Literally Every Amal & George Clooney Appearance

These two treat the Venetian red carpet like it’s their front porch, but I’m not complaining. The best part is that they also got married in this very city. Over the years, lawyer and humanitarian Amal Clooney has pulled off looks in butter-yellow, peach mini dresses, vintage Dior, and a jaw-dropping 1995 Jean-Louis Scherrer fuchsia gown, whereas George usually brings the classiest tuxedo vibes. She’s Barbie, he’s just Ken. Nevertheless, they’re our favourite people on the carpet, year after year.

Venice’s red carpets are basically a playground where anything can happen, and honestly, that’s why we love it. And this time around, too, we’ll keep refreshing those meme pages because Venice never disappoints.

Also Read:

8 Disha Patani Bikini Looks You Can Recreate For Your Beach Vacation

Tillotama Shome On Being Cord’s Dreamiest Muse Yet