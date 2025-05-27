What's The Gen Z Way To Live Sustainably?

For Gen Z, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword or a seasonal campaign. It’s a lifestyle—woven into their wardrobes, shopping habits, self-care routines, and even the way they consume content. Born into a world already grappling with climate change, India’s Gen Z doesn’t see sustainability as a choice. It’s a necessity, but one that doesn’t have to be boring or beige.





Sustainbility : The Gen Z Way

This generation is all about doing better, consuming smarter, and making sustainability stylish. Whether it’s upcycled outfits or plant-based skincare, their approach to living green is anything but conventional. Here’s how India’s Gen Z is redefining what it means to be eco-conscious in 2025.



Thrift Culture Is The New Luxury

Thrifting isn’t just a trend anymore, it’s a movement. For Gen Z, secondhand shopping is about individuality and impact. From curating vintage fits to flaunting Instagram thrift hauls, this generation is championing slow fashion with flair. Pages like Thrift India and local pop-ups like Bombay Closet Cleanse have turned pre-loved clothing into prized finds. "Thrifting is something I indulge myself in conciously. And even when I am buying fast fashion (as a student, I cannot help but get my hands on good deals) I try to make sure that I am rewearing it enough for it to be sustainable because I believe concious consumption has a beter role to play here" says Alix Julie.



DIY And Upcycling As Self-Expression

"A tradition that me and my friend group shares is we circle, we give each other our clothes if we are not using them," says Rupali. From transforming an old saree into a corset to turning scrap fabric into patchwork bags, Gen Z is using DIY fashion to stand out and speak up. It’s creativity meeting conscience. These upcycled pieces are not only kind to the planet, but also completely one-of-a-kind. Why follow trends when you can make your own?

Skinimalism And Sustainable Beauty

Skincare shelves are getting cleaner—both in ingredients and in carbon footprint. Gen Z is obsessed with reading labels, choosing local and low-waste brands, and embracing skinimalism. Think reusable cotton pads, glass packaging, and products that do more with less. Indian brands like Earth Rhythm, Juicy Chemistry, and Conscious Chemist are already leading the way.

Calling Out Greenwashing

This generation isn’t afraid to ask tough questions. With a quick Google search and a well-timed comment, Gen Z is holding brands accountable. Fast fashion giants, plastic-heavy packaging, vague sustainability claims—nothing slips past their radar. For them, transparency isn’t a luxury. It’s expected.

Local > Global

The dopamine rush of impulse buying is being replaced by thoughtful choices. Gen Z wants to know where their money is going and what impact it’s creating. They’re investing in pieces that last, supporting small Indian businesses, and shopping local over global. Slow fashion, handmade jewellery, and sustainable stationery are all part of the shift. "honestly I have seen so many of our Gen Z influencers talk more about small buisnesses regardless of if they are getting paid looks like a concious change to me," says Ritwik Shah.

Aesthetic Sustainability

Yes, saving the planet can look good too. Metal straws, glass jars, bamboo toothbrushes and clean, refillable packaging are now part of the ‘that girl’ lifestyle. For Gen Z, the visual appeal of sustainability isn’t superficial — it’s aspirational. They’re making eco-conscious living desirable, not preachy.

Meme Activism And Micro Content

Information overload doesn’t work on Gen Z. But witty one-liners, sharp memes, and visually engaging reels? That’s where the magic happens. They’re reshaping climate conversations to be punchy, relevant and, most importantly, shareable. Awareness, after all, spreads fastest when it’s digestible. "I know this may sound harsh but I have stopped using Chat GPT (we all know where it stands for our planet) and we only use metal straws here."

Gen Z isn't waiting for someone else to lead the charge. They’re blending style with sustainability, aesthetics with action, and influence with intention. Their version of activism doesn’t always look like a protest—sometimes, it looks like a thrifted outfit, a reusable bottle, or a brilliantly worded caption. And in a world craving change, that just might be the kind of power we need.