Who is Harris Dickinson? All About The 'Babygirl' Star's Dating Life, Career And More

Despite still being in the thick of the first month of 2025, the internet has already seemed to have found its new boyfriend, Harris Dickinson.
The actor's leading role opposite Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Babygirl has left many of us feeling plenty of things, and a lot of that is due to Dickinson's portrayal of an office intern who begins a seriously steamy affair with his high powered CEO.
While we've previously seen the London-born actor on our screens in Beach Rats (2017), Triangle Of Sadness (2022) and Scrapper (2023), 2025 is definitely shaping up to the star's year with the release of Babygirl in cinemas and theatres.
Yes, Harris is Everywhere You Look
Currently, it would be a challenge to scroll through your social media pages without seeing the star everywhere, and especially that one scene in Babygirl. But who is the Harris Dickinson, you may be asking? Below, we list everything that there is to know about Harris Dickinson.
Harris Dickinson's Background
Born and raised a Londoner, the 28-year-old actor grew up in Highhams Park in east London. He studied film and theatre in school, until he dropped out at 17 years old. Momentarily, Dickinson considered a career in the Royal Marines, before his coach at Raw Academy persuaded him to return to and focus on theatre and acting.
Harris Dickinson's Career To Date
Dickinson first rose to prominence when he landed the leading role in his first feature debut film, Beach Rats (2017). The coming-of-age drama saw him being awarded with several nominations and awards including winning best Young British/Irish performer at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.
Harris Dickinson's Role In Babygirl
Dickinson delivers a captivating performance as Samuel, a young intern at a cutting-edge tech company who begins a passionate affair with Romy, his older and powerful CEO. Babygirl explores the complexities of reverse power dynamics, weaving together themes of shame, desire, and the blurred lines between professionalism and passion. With its electric tension and provocative storytelling, the film will leave you thinking about power, sexuality, and the workplace—and maybe feeling a little hot under the collar.
Does Harris Dickinson Have A Girlfriend?
The actor is a taken man, and is a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Rose Gray. While it has not been confirmed, it is thought that the couple have been dating since they were in school and have been seen publicly together at events since 2018.
