Who is Harris Dickinson? All About The 'Babygirl' Star's Dating Life, Career And More

Despite still being in the thick of the first month of 2025, the internet has already seemed to have found its new boyfriend, Harris Dickinson.

The actor's leading role opposite Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Babygirl has left many of us feeling plenty of things, and a lot of that is due to Dickinson's portrayal of an office intern who begins a seriously steamy affair with his high powered CEO.

While we've previously seen the London-born actor on our screens in Beach Rats (2017), Triangle Of Sadness (2022) and Scrapper (2023), 2025 is definitely shaping up to the star's year with the release of Babygirl in cinemas and theatres.



Yes, Harris is Everywhere You Look



Currently, it would be a challenge to scroll through your social media pages without seeing the star everywhere, and especially that one scene in Babygirl. But who is the Harris Dickinson, you may be asking? Below, we list everything that there is to know about Harris Dickinson.

Harris Dickinson's Background



Born and raised a Londoner, the 28-year-old actor grew up in Highhams Park in east London. He studied film and theatre in school, until he dropped out at 17 years old. Momentarily, Dickinson considered a career in the Royal Marines, before his coach at Raw Academy persuaded him to return to and focus on theatre and acting.

Harris Dickinson's Career To Date



Dickinson first rose to prominence when he landed the leading role in his first feature debut film, Beach Rats (2017). The coming-of-age drama saw him being awarded with several nominations and awards including winning best Young British/Irish performer at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

Since then, he has featured in a number of films such as Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019), The King's Man (2019), See How The Run (2022), Where The Crowdads Sing alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (2022), Scrapper (2023), Iron Claw (2023) and Blitz (2024), and of course, Babygirl (2024).

As for the TV shows, the 28-year-old actor has starred in a number of series including Some Girls (2014), Home (2016), Clique (2017), Silent Witness (2017), Trust (2018), The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (2019) and A Murder At The End Of The World (2023).

Not just an actor, Dickinson has cemented himself as a growing darling of the fashion world since becoming an ambassador for Prada. Previously, the actor featured in a Spring 2024 campaign for the Italian luxury fashion house alongside Troye Sivan and Kelvin Harrison Jr., and featured in the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 men's campaign.

Harris Dickinson's Role In Babygirl



Dickinson delivers a captivating performance as Samuel, a young intern at a cutting-edge tech company who begins a passionate affair with Romy, his older and powerful CEO. Babygirl explores the complexities of reverse power dynamics, weaving together themes of shame, desire, and the blurred lines between professionalism and passion. With its electric tension and provocative storytelling, the film will leave you thinking about power, sexuality, and the workplace—and maybe feeling a little hot under the collar.

In the film, Samuel has a number of tattoos along his arms and back, which can be seen in a number of intimate scenes between him and Romy - they are actually Harris' real tattoos. The actor has a depiction of a cherub, a snake, as well as some finger tattoos and the lettering 'KES', which was influenced by Ken Loach's film of the same name.

If you've already watched Babygirl (or have social media), you've already that one scene in the film where he's swaying along to George Michael's Father Figure, and of course, the internet is obsessed with it.

Does Harris Dickinson Have A Girlfriend?



The actor is a taken man, and is a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Rose Gray. While it has not been confirmed, it is thought that the couple have been dating since they were in school and have been seen publicly together at events since 2018.

The pop singer and songwriter, first came into the scene back in 2021 with the release of her debut mixtape, Dancing, Drinking, Thinking, Talking, and reached wider audiences in 2024 with her EP Higher Than The Sun.

This year, Gray is set to release her debut album, Louder, Please on January 17.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.