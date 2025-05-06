Why Justin Bieber Didn’t Join Hailey At The 2025 Met Gala

Justin Bieber, who rarely does red carpet events, decided not to attend the Met Gala this evening with his wife, Hailey. Justin’s choice isn’t a statement on the state of their marriage but rather reflects the singer’s years-long preference for staying out of the limelight. He posted a photo with a couch view while the red carpet was ongoing.

His wife was photographed heading to the Metropolitan Museum around the same time:



Justin has a limited history with the Met Gala. He last attended the New York City event in 2021 with Hailey. Prior to that, he attended only in 2015.



Still, the 2025 Met Gala marks the latest high-profile red carpet event that Justin has skipped. Hailey also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February solo.

On March 21, a source debunked rumours of trouble in their marriage. The insider explained to a publication, “Things are fine. Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music. They are just doing their thing. They’re not concerned about what people think. They have a great life. They love being parents. They have a great marriage too.”

In February, Justin’s rep also told another publication that Bieber is “simply in one of the best places in his life” and enjoying his time as a new parent. He is focused on his health, creating music, and supporting his wife and son, they said. “2024 was very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him,” the spokesperson added.

Read the original article in ELLE US.