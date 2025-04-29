'You' Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About The 3 Characters Making A Shock Return

If you told us that your weekend plans include catching up with the latest of season 5 of You, then we wouldn't wouldn't blame you. The psychological thriller series, which made it's return back to Netflix on April 24 sees the comeback of the ever charming yet dangerous serial killer Joe Goldberg for one last dose of obsession, romance and new plot twists.

Now living in New York, Joe appears reformed—wealthy, respected, and happily married to Kate. However, ghosts from his past return to shatter his carefully built exterior.

Fans can except to see three familiar faces from previous seasons of You return in shocking ways, just in time for the series' end. Take a look at the details of all the surprising characters that have made a return to the final season of You, and what their comeback means.

Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail)

Introduced in season one as a bright, apiring writer who has just graduated from Columbia University, Beck was the original romantic lead that was drawn into Joe’s obsessive orbit. What started as a love story quickly spiralled into something far darker, with Beck ultimately discovering the horrifying truth about the man she once trusted.



In You’s final season, Beck returns—not in body, but in memory. Through flashbacks, season 5 reveals Beck’s connection to Louise (aka Bronte), who once saw her as a mentor and friend, which essentially kickstarts her mission to bring her Beck’s killer to justice.

Marienne Ballemy ( Tati Gabrielle )

Marienne Bellamy, played by Tati Gabrielle, first entered You in season 3 as a sharp, quiet librarian and single mother, who—despite a complicated history with addiction and a tense custody battle—never let herself be defined by her past. In season 3 she became one of Joe Goldberg’s latest fixations. After discovering the truth about Joe, she flees to Paris with her daughter.



By season 4, after searching high and low to track down Marienne, Joe makes her his prisoner, however, after forming an unlikely alliance with student Nadia, she escapes.

In season 5, Marienne reclaims her sense of self with full force. Back in New York, she’s joined by Nadia and, surprisingly, Joe’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) as they unite with a shared goal: to stop Joe for good. Not only this, she plays a pivotal role in warning Bronte to not fall for Joe's charm, and helps her realise just how dangerous Joe is. It’s a full-circle moment for a character who once tried to run from Joe, is now standing at the centre of his reckoning.

Nadia Harran (Amy-Leigh Hickman)

Nadia Harran, portrayed by Amy-Leigh Hickman, is an ambitious literature student at the University of London. Her passion for literature and intelligence leads her to becoming one of Joe’s favourite students. Initially intrigued by Joe's charm and knowledge, Nadia's suspicions grow as she uncovers unsettling truths about him. Her investigation leads her to discover Marienne Bellamy imprisoned in Joe's glass cage. Collaborating with Marienne, Nadia hatches a plan to fake Marienne's death and facilitate her escape.

However, all does not end well for Nadia, in the finale episode of season four, she gathers incriminating evidence against Joe, only to be caught in the act. Joe frames her for the murder of her friend Eddie, planting the weapon in her possession and ensuring her conviction. Nadia is sentenced to prison, her academic future and personal life shattered.

In Season 5, Nadia returns with a vengeance. Having spent years in prison, she has lost her university position, her ability to work, and her family's financial stability due to paying legal fees. Driven by anger and a need for vengeance, Nadia joins forces with Marienne and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), to expose Joe's past crimes and bring him to justice.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.