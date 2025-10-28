Your Halloweekend Binge List Is Here!

This year, Halloween lands on a Friday — a cosmic hint that you are meant to go full cryptid for 72 hours straight. If you’re the girl who plans to vanish into your duvet, order food like it’s a rescue mission, and keep the lights suspiciously dim while pretending the hallway isn’t possessed, congratulations: this is your natural habitat. Reality is cancelled. Social obligations? Denied. You’re now a seasonal recluse with snacks and a rising sense of atmospheric dread. Here’s your carefully curated Halloweekend survival kit — twenty films that will hold your hand, ruin your nerves, and politely escort you into Sunday night emotional damage.

1. Darna Mana Hai

The film that proved Indian horror doesn’t need blood to be terrifying — just storytelling that gnaws slowly at your spine. This anthology slinks from tale to tale like a shadow that refuses to stay where you left it. Each segment builds its own mood before snapping it shut in your face, reminding you that fear is most powerful when it arrives quietly. It’s the cinematic equivalent of realising you are not, in fact, alone in the room.

2. Jism

More psychological venom than jump scare, it is the kind of film that seduces you first and traumatises you second. Its terror doesn’t scream — it smoulders. Desire becomes danger in slow motion, like a silk ribbon being pulled into a noose. By the time you realise something is terribly wrong, it’s already gorgeous and far too late. This is a must-watch because let's be real, you cannot go wrong with a Bipasha Basu horror movie.

3. 1920

A textbook Gothic possession drama, drenched in candlelight, corridors and slow-moving dread. The film takes its time building tension, then rewards your patience with the kind of exorcism imagery that permanently ruins old mansions for you. It’s classic Indian supernatural horror — dramatic, deliberate, and carved from atmosphere rather than theatrics.

4. Pari

Do not be fooled by the title — this is no fairy. Pari is folklore with sharp teeth: quiet, grief-soaked and crawling under your skin before you can name what’s wrong. Anushka Sharma delivers a performance that is more creature than woman, and the film’s tension lies in what it refuses to glamorise. There is no “safe” corner in this story — only the slow, horrific reveal of what’s been waiting there all along.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

A cultural reset in disguise: half comedy, half psychological unravelling, and wholly iconic. Just when you’re laughing, the panic walks in without knocking. The film dances between the absurd and the uncanny until you can’t tell the difference — which is exactly the point. It’s a comfort watch… until it suddenly isn’t.

6. Tumbbad

Folklore devoured whole. This is Indian horror at its most mythic — lush, punishing and soaked in morality. The visuals are bone-deep atmospheric, turning rain, darkness and hunger into characters of their own. You don’t simply watch Tumbbad; you descend into it, one greedy heartbeat at a time.

7. Raaz

The early-2000s ghost girl blueprint. Everything is misty, melodramatic and soaked in supernatural regret. It’s the kind of nostalgia horror where the thunder claps arrive with the same emotional timing as haunted exes: loud, inconvenient and never when you asked.

8. Kaun

A lesson in why humans are the final boss of terror. No monsters, no jump cuts — just psychological dread crouched in the corner waiting for you to blink. Its silence is weaponised, its dialogue cuts deep, and your paranoia spikes long before the reveal.

9. Bramayugam

A black-and-white descent into ritual dread, this film breathes like a myth that crawled out of a temple ruin and never learned mercy. It’s visually stark and spiritually suffocating, thick with old-world power and the weight of unspoken horror. Watch it for the folklore — stay for the lingering unease you won’t be able to shake off after.

10. Beetlejuice

Chaos in a pinstripe suit. This is Halloween if it grew legs and decided to misbehave publicly. It’s weird, theatrical and gleefully disrespectful to the concept of peace — a spooky gateway drug that treats the afterlife like unruly improv theatre.

11. Hocus Pocus

The cosiest chaos of them all — witchcraft with a wink. A soft, nostalgic blanket of mischief and sisterly menace. It’s the cinematic equivalent of pumpkin-scented comfort food: sweet, a little wicked, and never out of season.

12. Goosebumps

Childhood terror, repackaged for adulthood sentimental panic. Not terrifying — but delightfully “peek behind the sofa anyway” energy. It taps straight into that sleepover-era fear where the monster wasn’t real… until it absolutely was.

13. Sinners

Sinister, polished and disturbingly real. The film’s horror is rooted in human intention, which is to say, significantly more frightening than ghosts on any given day. It’s a stylish dread, designed to make you question whether monsters ever needed horns.

14. The Black Phone

A small, claustrophobic nightmare that sinks its hooks in slowly. It’s not loud — it’s persistent. The real panic comes from what you can’t see and what you know might still be listening. You will check your locks after.

15. Friday the 13th

The slasher elder god. Cabin panic, doomed teenagers and a mask that rewrote horror iconography. It’s predictable in the way myths are predictable — because it created the formula everyone else borrowed.

16. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Camp, carnage and cabaret stitched together with pure cult bravado. It’s less a film and more a chaotic rite of passage, delivered with fishnets and theatrical menace. Horror has never been this flamboyantly pleased with itself — nor should it be.

17. A Quiet Place

A masterclass in anxiety by silence. Every rustle becomes a threat, every breath a confession. The tension isn’t in what attacks — it’s in how you learn to exist without the right to react.

18. Train to Busan

Devastating and pulse-racing in equal measure. The zombies are terrifying, yes — but the heartbreak is the real ambush. Few films combine dread and devastation this cleanly. You’ll think you’re watching a horror. You’re actually watching emotional sabotage wearing teeth.

19. The Host

Chaotic creature horror with a wicked political undertone. It’s messy, relentless and weirdly human underneath the panic. A reminder that sometimes the monster isn’t the worst thing lurking in the story — it’s the system built around it.

20. The Witch: Part 1

Teen rage, power and revenge wrapped in eerie quiet. The film escalates in a way that feels surgical — one slow fracture at a time until the walls finally break. There is something deeply satisfying about watching terror bloom in total control. A warning, really: you should never underestimate the girl no one saw coming.

