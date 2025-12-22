Love, Career & Family: Here’s Your Horoscope Reading For The Week

This is the week where time feels weird, chocolates are eaten before breakfast and nobody really knows what day it is. Between festive chaos, cosy catch-ups and late-night reflections, the stars are leaning into joy, indulgence and small, magical moments. Think less pressure, more presence. Here’s how your sign is celebrating the most wonderful week of the year.

Your weekly horoscope is here:

Aries (21 March – 19 April)



You’re usually go-go-go, but this week invites you to actually sit down and enjoy the Christmas pies. A spontaneous plan brings laughs and maybe a little mischief, while a quieter moment reminds you how good it feels to slow down, just a bit.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This is your season of comfort. Good food, warm blankets and long conversations are non-negotiable. You’re indulging guilt-free and honestly? You deserve it. A cosy catch-up mid-week leaves you feeling full in all the right ways.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)



Your festive social calendar is thriving. You’re hopping between plans, retelling stories and making everyone laugh. An unexpected reunion or message adds a nostalgic twist — the kind that makes you smile at your phone for no reason.

Advertisment

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

You’re feeling all the feelings — and loving it. This week is rich with traditions, memories and moments that tug at your heart. A simple gesture or heartfelt conversation reminds you just how loved you are.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

You’re glowing this week — festive outfits, infectious laughter and undeniable charm included. People are drawn to your warmth, but your best moments come when you drop the performance and simply enjoy the magic around you.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

You may be tempted to organise everything down to the last ribbon, but the stars suggest letting a little chaos in. The most memorable moment this week comes when something doesn’t go exactly to plan — and that’s the point.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

You’re flitting between social butterfly and quiet observer. This week helps you strike the perfect balance. A festive gathering feels lighter than expected, reminding you that joy doesn’t always need to be curated.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Your week is subtle but powerful. You’re noticing things others miss — glances, shifts in energy, unspoken feelings. A small but meaningful moment around Christmas brings emotional clarity you didn’t even realise you needed.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

You’re ending your season on a high. Laughter follows you, plans turn spontaneous and someone definitely suggests “one more round”. This is the kind of week that becomes a story you retell next year.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Happy birthday season! While everyone else is switching off, you’re quietly reflecting and resetting. A meaningful celebration or thoughtful gesture reminds you that this week is about you — not your to-do list.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

You’re enjoying the in-between energy of the holidays. Less noise, more meaning. A creative idea or late-night thought sparks something new. Don’t brush it off — this one has potential.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

You’re floating through the week like it’s a festive film montage. Music hits harder, lights feel brighter and emotions run a little deeper. A tender moment leaves you feeling hopeful — and ready for what’s next.

Also Read:

The Zodiac Guide To Your 2025 Glow-Up

Stars Aligning: AI Gives Us A Zodiac-Fuelled Fashion Forecast For 2025

We Asked AI To Plan A Wedding As Per Your Zodiac. Fashion, Food & Decor - We've Got You Sorted

Which Indian Couture House Aligns With Your Personality Basis Your Zodiac Sign?