A Royal Sojourn: Inside The Vijayran Palace

Nestled against the Aravallis in Jaipur, The Vijayran Palace offers an escape that feels less like a stay and more like a gentle return to another time — where grandeur is softened by warmth, and every detail is designed to slow you down.



Our arrival at The Vijayran Palace was anything but ordinary. Traditional aarti, tikka, and marigold garlands marked the beginning of what felt like stepping into a film set. The Presidential Suite, complete with a private pool strewn with rose petals, leaned romantic enough to make my best friend and me laugh at how 'honeymoon-coded' our trip was turning out.



Beyond its grandeur, what truly sets this place apart is its soul — a palace that’s also a living, breathing estate. The vegetables on your plate are grown in their very own farms; the horses you see parading past during high tea aren’t ornamental but trained and cared for on-site. It’s this attention to authenticity that elevates the stay.



Perhaps that’s why the palace has become a favourite backdrop — featured in Netflix productions like Mismatched and Matsya Kaand, and crowned Best Wedding Destination for its blend of scale and hospitality. A stroll through its courtyards makes it easy to see why it draws in creators, celebrities, and couples seeking fairytale weddings.



Meals are crafted as experiences: farm-fresh lunches, high tea overlooking the Aravallis, and a candlelit dinner under the stars that felt pulled straight from a love story. Even as two friends, we found ourselves swept into the mood, between whispered jokes and the occasional “we could get used to this” eye-rolls.



The next morning’s floating breakfast blurred the line between playful and indulgent. Time here is best filled slowly — with spa rituals, a quick gym session in the palace’s sunlit space, and lazy poolside lunches. Evenings bring immersive touches: a horse ride across the estate, rabbit and duck feeding in the courtyard, and finally, a Rajasthani Royal Thalithat closes the day with richness and tradition.



What lingers about TheVijayranPalace isn’t just its architecture or splendour, but the hospitality. It’s luxurious without being untouchable, indulgent yet grounding. And while we came as best friends, ticking off the most love-led experiences, it was the ease and intimacy of the palace itself that stayed with us.



Two days here feel less like a getaway and more like stepping into a story you’ll replay long after you leave.

