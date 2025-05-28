Experience Mediterranean Vibes & Serenity In This Breathtaking Villa In Goa

With its stunning beaches, vibrant sundowner spots, buzzing nightlife, and an ever-growing food and beverage scene, Goa has always been our go-to tropical escape in India. Add to that some of the best hotels and villas, and it’s easy to see why we keep going back.

But let’s address the elephant in the room: Goa, especially the North, can get overwhelmingly crowded with tourists. Not ideal if you're seeking a peaceful break from the hustle and bustle of city life. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised on my latest trip to that part of Goa when I discovered a hidden gem — a serene spot tucked away from all the noise. Lohono Stays’ premium property, Villa Beleza (specifically Villa C), is located in Siolim and offers just the kind of retreat families and friend groups dream of. With its Mediterranean-inspired interiors and tranquil setting, designed by Isprava Vesta Private Limited , it makes for the perfect hideaway.

Charming Interiors

The moment you step inside, you are enveloped in serenity, heritage, and elegance. The villa is intentionally crafted to evoke a deep sense of tranquil nostalgia while offering all the comforts of refined modern living. Through soothing shades of sage green and soft blue, enhanced by intricate floor patterns and beautifully carved pathways, graceful arches, textured walls, and rustic wooden details, the home invites you to slow down and soak in its warm ambiance.

The living room is bright and airy, thanks to large windows that open out to the pool — a perfect spot for hosting game nights or simply unwinding. Step outside and you’ll find a charming bar by the poolside, next to a cosy outdoor lounge — perfect for laid-back gatherings and garden parties. For a quieter moment, head upstairs to the private balcony, where you can soak in peaceful views of the surrounding landscape.

What truly stood out to me were the small decorative details — from a vintage gramophone to a telescope and an old-school camera — that gave the space the feel of a well-travelled collector’s home.

The villa houses three uniquely styled bedrooms, each offering its own personality. The ground floor room, facing the garden and pool, has a nautical vibe. Upstairs, one bedroom is designed with elegant, calming tones, while the other is a Pinterest-lover’s dream — stylish and full of charm.

Dining Experiences

Although the villa is situated close to the nearby restaurants and bars, you won’t feel the need to step out, thanks to the in-villa dining experiences. Your personal butlers serve a freshly prepared breakfast each morning, with options ranging from eggs made to order and stuffed parathas to South Indian favourites like dosas and idlis.

For lunch or dinner, take your pick from Indian, Italian, or Asian cuisines. I opted for coastal options like fried surmai and prawns, and local delights like chicken cafreal and Goan curry with poi and rice. And if the weather’s on your side, you can even request a private chef experience. Picture this: a live barbecue setup where fire-grilled tikkas and kebabs are served fresh — perfect for an alfresco evening under the stars.

Mixology To Music And The Spa: What To Do

Beyond luxurious living and indulgent dining, the villa offers a host of curated experiences designed to elevate your stay. Want to impress your gang with some cool skills? Step into the world of mixology with a hands-on cocktail workshop, where an expert shows you the art of crafting and balancing your own signature drinks. Looking to groove in your own space? Turn up the energy with your very own DJ night. And let's not forget wellness. Treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa session with therapies that soothe both body and mind, without leaving the villa. Find your inner balance with a private yoga session. Set in a peaceful environment, it’s the perfect way to reconnect with yourself through mindfulness, movement, and deep relaxation.

Whether you're seeking a serene escape, a stylish setting for memorable get-togethers, or a memorable stay that blends comfort with curated experiences, Villa Beleza by Lohono Stays delivers it all. So, if you're planning your next getaway, consider this your sign to experience Goa like never before — relaxed, recharged, and completely on your own terms.