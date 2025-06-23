Five Things to Know About Fast Track – The Maldives’ First E-Go Karting Experience

Do you think island breaks are only about pretty sunsets and a slow life? Think again! Kandima Maldives is whipping the adrenalin with the launch of Fast Track—the island nation's longest and fastest e-Go-kart circuit, meant for all ages. Nestled within this tropical escape, the high-octane experience blends speed, safety, and sustainability, presenting a cool new way to explore the playful side of island life. Whether you're a racing enthusiast or just looking for a fun twist to your vacation, this electrifying new addition will redefine what it means to enjoy leisure on a holiday.



1. First Oceanfront Asphalt Karting Circuit In The Maldives

Perched beside the sparkling Indian Ocean, Fast Track isn’t just a thrill ride — it’s a visual experience. This 500-metre stretch is the longest and fastest e-go karting track in the country, combining professional-grade engineering with island paradise aesthetics. Think Formula vibes, but with beach waves in the background.

2. Speeds Of Up To 80 km/h — And Built For All Skill Levels

Fast Track’s e-karts zoom up to 80 km/h, navigating through twelve sharp curves that are sure to test your reflexes. But speed isn't the only highlight — the karts come with adjustable settings, making the track inclusive for juniors, beginners, and experienced racers. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a curious first-timer, Fast Track has you covered.

3. Formula 2 Star Théo Pourchaire Will Be Hosting A Live Masterclass

This August (1–4), Formula 2 champion and rising F1 star Théo Pourchaire will join Kandima to host interactive racing sessions, including Karting 101, meet-and-greets, and a Time Trials Challenge, where lucky guests can race for a spot in a high-octane final with him. Expect a behind-the-scenes look into the world of motorsport — straight from one of its youngest champions.

4. Safe, Sustainable, And Surprisingly Luxe

Fast Track uses a zero-emission electric kart system, aligned with the resort’s commitment to sustainability. Racers are equipped with seat belts, adjustable seating, and full safety briefings. The track is monitored by three marshal posts, ensuring both safety and style are always in pole position.

5. It’s Part Of Kandima’s ‘Summer Kamp’ Extravaganza

Fast Track is the heartbeat of Kandima’s Summer Kamp (7 July–7 September), a two-month festival of creativity, culture, and high-energy experiences. The line-up includes:

Pottery & art workshops by Paintheads and Craft India Collaborative

A DJ masterclass with BBC Radio 1’s Jaguar

Family-style programming at PlaySpace (VR gaming, bowling, escape rooms)

Whether you're travelling with kids or friends, there's something wild and wonderful happening around every corner — and Fast Track is where it all starts.

Bonus: Go Pro With the Grand Prix Format

Looking for a more competitive edge? Fast Track offers Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix race formats for those who want to go the extra mile.

Mini Grand Prix (USD 55 per person): Includes qualifying laps and a final 7-lap showdown.

Grand Prix (USD 99 per person): Adds a practice session and a longer 10-lap final race.

Ready to race in paradise?

Whether you’re a karting pro or a laid-back holidaymaker looking for something different, Fast Track at Kandima Maldives promises high speed, high style, and high memories.

Visit www.kandima.com or follow @kandima_maldives for more.