Monaco Grand Prix: Racy-Hot Fashion We Spotted At The F1 Paddock

Fashion at the Monaco Grand Prix—some expected triumphs, some brand-new sightings. For starters, Lewis delivered (let's just act surprised), Alexandra Saint Mleux devoured, Dua Lipa made PUMA cool again and Bollywood actress Disha Patani was lensed in 'IT' girl-approved brand Jaded London, much to the delight of F1 fans back home.

The engines were reved up and so were the sartorial spirits—this sport is so much more than just cars on the circuit. There's drama, there's speculation, there are brawls (at times), all while everyone manages to look good. A for effort. Here's a look at the best dressed celebrities at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Sir Lewis Hamilton

In custom Calvin Klein, the Mercedes racer reminded everyone why he was given the title of 'Sir.' Three-piece suits are a different ballgame alltogether, being able to carry this with such oomph is an achievement in itself.

Simone Ashley

From Cannes to Monaco, she's been topping the charts and how! Since her new movie F1 is about to hit theatres soon, her presence at the Grand Prix was obviously expected. The outfit, even better.

Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani surprised Indian fans by making her presence known at the high-profile racing circuit, this weekend. She opted for a olive coloured wrap-up style top and rugged jeans to balance the racy vibe.

Dua Lipa

PUMA girl (and my girl) Dua Lipa wore a jacket from the brand over a leopard printed Coperni number for the Monaco Grand Prix. Hair was casually styled in classic Lipa fashion and swag was, safe to say, off the charts.

Patrick Dempsey

Ah yes, the sexiest man alive for a reason. Doctor Fix Me Please went in all guns blazing, with a striped navy suit and white chinos to compliment his salt and pepper finesse. Call it my bias, but he just looks perfect in everything he wears.

Alexandra Saint Mleux

Alexandra, she's untouchable. Hakoba just got a cool new update from the best-dressed woman on the circuit. It's summery, flirty and takes the 'most comfortable fit' laurel on this list.

Frida Aasen

Models never cease to amaze. The racers might dominate on the tracks, but off it, these runway icons are pure gold. Frida Aasen flaunted her 'off-duty' model look in a khaki mini skirt and a sheer, loose-fitting white shirt. Would've loved some accesories though!

Rebecca Donaldson

Rebecca Donaldson, supermodel and girlfriend to Carlos Sainz is probably the chicest WAG of all-time. This minimalist pairing speaks volumes about her personal style, understated and versatile. Also, need those flat yet pointy shoes!

Princess Charlene Of Monaco

Lensed in a custom LV creation, Monaco's royalty made her presence known at the highly competitive tournament. Love the cowl detailing of the top - very demure, very mindful.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star took her netted corset out for a spin for the race. But the real MVP of the look? Her Hermès Kelly mini. And of course, the stash of bracelets worth thousands of dollars on her wrist.

