Exclusive: This DJ Got A Huge Indian Baraat To Dance On Wall Street

Indian weddings are known to be big, fat and fun and this one knocks it out of the park, errr… make that Big Apple! A 400-strong baraat went viral yesterday as the shaadi invitees turned a most unusual spot into a dance floor—throwing a bunch of hook steps, matkas and thumkas as they grooved at no less than New York’s Wall Street! The dhols and beats pulsated at the iconic financial venue, all part of an Indian couple’s nuptials. Guests rocked a desi vibe in their lehenga cholis, saris and churidar-kurtas making for a vibrant change to the usual sight of pinstripe suits, oxfords and plaids in that street. And the man who got the whole crowd grooving to Bollywood, bhangra and EDM—DJ AJ—was at the core of the celebrations, as he created the outdoor dance floor-of-a-lifetime for guests and onlookers! Not just a wedding procession it made for a cool twist to tradition and went viral instantly. We got the man behind it all, DJ AJ to dish on the excitement, and went on behind it, in an exclusive chat, fresh off his console...





ELLE: What was your first reaction when you were told you’d be DJing a baraat on Wall Street?

DJ AJ: I was honestly stunned in the best way possible. Wall Street and a baraat? That’s history in the making! And it was so much fun! Huge shoutout to Jaideep Mehta and the True Events team, Urvashi Mishra of Radz Events, and Harsh Tevar from NSL Talent (Dhol Team), Emcee Vig and Smit for pulling off something this iconic. It was the first of many firsts for all of us, and I couldn’t have been more excited to bring our music to a stage as massive and unexpected as this.

Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic, DJ AJ posted

E LLE: Shutting down one of the world’s most iconic financial districts for a wedding is no small feat—how did that come together?

DJ AJ: Funny enough, when I was first booked, I only knew the dates and the number of functions. I had no idea about the actual locations. It was only later that I found out one of those was going to be on Wall Street! That’s when it really hit me, this wasn’t just another wedding, it was something bigger. The prospect sure was exciting





EL LE: Can you describe the atmosphere as the baraat moved through Wall Street?





DJ AJ: The moment the baraat began its march down Wall Street, it felt absolutely surreal; like a dream coming to life. The energy was electric, so was the vibe. Guests, passersby, and even locals stopped to watch, dance, and celebrate alongside us. It was a full-on cultural takeover of one of the world’s busiest financial hubs and it was like pressing the pause on the usual grind that the street sees as giving it a dose of energy and fun. The bride, groom, and their families were over the moon. It was a wedding celebration that they and everyone involved will remember forever.



ELLE: What was the crowd’s reaction—both the wedding guests and onlookers?





DJ AJ: You could see smiles spreading everywhere, phones coming out to capture the moment, and people joining in the celebrations spontaneously. They just had a blast dancing. It was beautiful to witness how the music and the baraat broke down barriers and brought together such a diverse crowd.

ELLE: Did you have to customise your playlist or sound setup for this outdoor, high-profile location?



DJ AJ: For the playlist, I mainly worked with what I had but tailored it to fit the vibe perfectly. I mixed some English classics with popular Bollywood hits that would resonate with everyone. The dhol players set the perfect energy and brought the baraat to life. Their live beats complemented the music and created that authentic, vibrant atmosphere that no sound system alone could deliver. It was like it all fell so perfectly in sync.

It comes down to reading the crowd and feeling the energy in the moment... I love blending Bollywood’s rich rhythms and melodies with the energy of EDM, Hip-Hop, and R&B to create something fresh.

ELLE: You mix Bollywood with EDM. How do you balance cultural authenticity with global beats?



DJ AJ: It comes down to reading the crowd and feeling the energy in the moment. Every wedding, every crowd is unique, so I adapt my sets on the fly to make sure the music connects on both cultural and global levels. I love blending Bollywood’s rich rhythms and melodies with the energy of EDM, Hip-Hop, and R&B to create something fresh. Over the years, I’ve crafted several mashups, some of which I’ve even shared on YouTube.

The baraat went viral as they had a blast at the streets of Lower Manhattan. Photograph: (Instagram)

ELLE: What kind of energy does a baraat require from a DJ compared to a club or concert set?

DJ AJ: A baraat has a completely different vibe. In fact, I always put myself in the baraatis’ shoes, imagining how they’re feeling, moving, and celebrating. When you truly feel like a part of the procession, that energy naturally flows from the DJ console and connects with the crowd. Unlike a club or concert, where the energy can be more predictable, a baraat is spontaneous and full of emotion. It requires the DJ to be hyper-aware of the moment, feeding off the crowd’s excitement.

ELLE: Is Indian music big on the Indian wedding scene abroad?



In sync with the crowd Photograph: (DJ AJ)





DJ AJ: Absolutely! Especially when you’re playing for NRIs and the global Indian community, Indian music is not just big, it’s essential. Everyone knows the classics, Bollywood hits, and the traditional tunes. What’s exciting is how Indian music continues to evolve globally, blending with genres like EDM, Hip-Hop, and R&B, which makes it even more popular and relatable for younger generations.

ELLE: What has been your most unforgettable moment as a DJ so far—besides Wall Street?

DJ AJ: One moment that truly stands out is when I was playing at a private event and The Chainsmokers joined me on the console. We ended up doing a back-to-back set, and the energy in that moment was unreal. Having artists I’ve looked up to share that space with me, is surreal. Definitely a full-circle experience and one of those moments of recognition I’ll always hold close.

ELLE: What’s one track you always include in your baraat sets?

DJ AJ: One track that never fails to get the crowd going is “Tenu Leke.” It’s a perfect storm of energy, emotion, and rhythm that just lights up the baraat.





