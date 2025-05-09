Not Your Regular Girls’ Trip: 5 Culture-First Destinations You’ll Actually Love

If you and your gal pals are looking for more than just sand, sea, shopping and cocktails, head to destinations that leave you more enriched. They present a blend of deep culture, immersive experiences, and of course, a ton of unforgettable memories to cart back. Here's where to head for a girls' trip that’s as memorable as it is fun.

Explorers, earmark these:

1. Canberra

Australia’s quiet cultural powerhouse, Canberra, tops the list with a blend of so many things. It is a hidden gem for history enthusiasts, foodies and travellers seeking a culture-first experience. The place is also home to some of the country’s most important national institutions, including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Museum, and the Australian War Memorial. The city pulses with creativity—from Indigenous art exhibitions to modern architecture and immersive installations and live performances at the Canberra Theatre Centre. On a day out, strap on the back pack and begin your sojourn at the Canberra Sculpture Walk, to really take in the contemporary art in public spaces. Canberra also is a delight with its well-conceptualised urban areas, vibrant local markets, and a thriving food scene that reflect its rich cultural diversity with ingredients like wattleseed and bush tomatoes that find a place in gourmet restaurants.





2. Marrakech, Morocco

You'll find deep mind-body resonance in Marrakech and for good reason. The city offers a sensory culture overload in the best way—think spice-scented souks, vibrant tiles, ancient medinas, and rooftop mint tea at sunset. Must-dos include exploring the Jardin Majorelle, a Moroccan cooking class, or a stay in a traditional riad.

Wander through UNESCO-listed old towns with labyrinthine alleyways, bustling souks, traditional craft shops, and ancient mosques. Make a stop at the Al Quaraouiyine University in Fez, the oldest existing university in the world. To take home a few souvenirs from the handwoven Berber rugs to leather goods, tagines, brass lanterns and ceramics, all of which are a symbol of how Morocco’s artisan scene is a living cultural legacy.



3. Kyoto, Japan

Tradition finds shape and form in every street in Kyoto. Once the imperial capital of Japan, this is a city that’s so culturally-rich with its ancient temples, tranquil zen gardens, bamboo forests and old rituals that are alive today. It’s where you learn about the geisha tradition and where the facades and monuments hold a lantern to the past, from Gion’s cobbled lanes of Gion to the vermillion gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine. Kyoto’s cultural treasure also lies in its well-known tea ceremonies, beautiful seasonal festivals and arts and crafts passed down through generations. Don’t forget to buy a kimono or two when you leave.





4. Florence, Italy

Regarded as The Cradle of the Renaissance, Florence is not just a city—it’s a living museum of art, and architecture. Finding a place in history and culture, this is the place that gave rise to most of the influential artists of the Italian Renaissance, like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Botticelli. Visit the Uffizi Gallery and the chapels of Santa Maria del Fiore to see their masterpieces. The streets have their own charm – cobblestone paths that weave past ochre-hued buildings with old, wrought-iron balconies, piazzas, churches and other edifices, which make you want to stand and stare in wonder. Florentine culture also thrives in its artisan shops, from the Scuola del Cuoio (School of Leather) to the Giulio Giannini e Figlio stationery shop.



5. Oaxaca, Mexico

This city in the heart of southern Mexico, is home to ancient traditions, vibrant artistry, and heritage. Home to over a dozen Indigenous communities—including the Zapotec and Mixtec peoples—Oaxaca is a place where languages, rituals, and crafts have been preserved for centuries. Take a trip around the bustling markets to browse through handwoven textiles, colourful alebrijes (folk art sculptures), and embroidered clothing and black pottery. Oaxaca’s colonial streets play host to marimbas and brass bands, especially during Guelaguetza, the summer festival that celebrates cultural diversity. The place is also regarded as a gastronomic capital, so make sure you savour the tlayudas (Mexican pizza), memelas (tortillas) and a tamale wrapped in banana leaves. Mark some time on your itinerary to explore the ancient ruins of Monte Albán and take a break in the local weaving villages, it’s a fun experience for the gang.



