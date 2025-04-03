Why Canberra Is The Quiet Luxury Capital You Didn’t See Coming

As someone who’s visited Australia often, I’ll admit it — my itinerary usually leans heavily on Sydney and Melbourne. They’re easy to reach from Mumbai, offer all the vacation staples (beaches, brilliant restaurants, blue skies), and hold the title of Australia’s most celebrated cities. But this time — thanks to an invitation from Visit Canberra — I added a new destination to the list. And honestly, it might just be my favourite yet.

Canberra, the country’s capital, is a masterclass in balance. Just a one-hour flight or a three or seven-hour road trip from either Sydney or Melbourne, it delivers rich culture, immersive nature, and the kind of precision-planned architecture that feels both intentional and inspiring. From the top of Mount Ainslie, the city unfolds like a perfectly designed postcard — modern, lush, and quietly powerful.

We landed early via Sydney, and my first experience was a scenic, slow-glide across Lake Burley Griffin on the charmingly named Love Boat. These self-driven electric boats (easy enough for beginners) let you explore the calm waters at your own pace. I was lucky to be accompanied by the owner, who pointed out Canberra’s greatest hits from the water — Parliament House, the chiming National Carillon, the National Museum of Australia, and my personal favourite, the Captain Cook Memorial Jet, shooting 482 feet into the air with theatrical flair.

Canberra feels like a pause. As a city girl, I often fantasise about places where life moves gently. No honking, no haze, just space to breathe. This was that fantasy — realised.

Our next stop, a short twenty-minute drive away, was the Jamala Wildlife Lodge, nestled within the National Zoo and Aquarium. Canberra is uniquely efficient like that — nature, architecture, and luxury never feel more than a moment away. Designed by Chicagoan architect Walter Burley Griffin, the city’s symmetrical layout is both orderly and organically integrated with the landscape.

At Jamala, I stayed in one of the Giraffe Treehouses — six African-inspired suites that sit within a private enclosure shared with Skye and Khamisi, the resident giraffes. From the balcony, I could feed them or just watch them wander. The view stretched to the Molonglo River and Scrivener Dam while deer and alpacas casually passed by. The zoo offers intimate, guided encounters with tigers, lions, kangaroos and more — but what struck me most was the quiet respect shown toward the animals. There was no forced interaction, just mutual curiosity.

Day two was for indulgence. Van Du Vin hosted a private wine tour through the cool-climate wineries of the Canberra District, which boasts over 140 vineyards and 40 cellar doors just 30 minutes from the city centre. My guide, Laura, introduced me to the concept of terroir — a French word describing the environmental factors that shape a wine’s flavour and soul.

We visited Tallagandra Hill Winery and Clonakilla Wines, and I left with a new favourite: Riesling. Fruity, fresh, and with just the right acidity (a hallmark of Australia’s cooler wine regions), it was my idea of a perfect afternoon sip. Lunch was at Four Winds Vineyard, where we shared wood-fired pizzas among the vines — proof that great wine pairs best with comfort food. The day ended at Murrumbateman Chocolate Co, home to the award-winning Sweet Pea & Poppy brand, where I tried my hand at chocolate-making.

That night, I checked into the century-old Hyatt Hotel Canberra – A Park Hyatt Hotel, a heritage gem whose architecture and service nod to timeless elegance. And then came dinner at Lunetta Trattoria, perched inside an iconic modernist structure on Red Hill. As the sun set over the city, we tucked into pumpkin arancini, smoky wood-fired flatbreads, and a rich Lumache alla Vodka with Nduja that deserved a moment of silence. The crescent moon-shaped tiramisu? Worth the trip alone.

My final day was meant to begin with a hot air balloon ride — a picture-perfect way to see the capital — but a tropical cyclone on the east coast grounded our plans. Still, the day’s cultural offerings didn’t disappoint.

A private tour of Parliament House began in the morning. From the grandeur of the Great Hall to the stillness of the Senate chamber, every room held a story. Outside, the sweeping views down the land axis — from Parliament to the Australian War Memorial — reminded me of just how intentional Canberra’s beauty really is.

Next came the National Gallery of Australia, home to the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. From the immersive James Turrell Skyspace to the meditative stillness of Lindy Lee’s Ouroboros, the gallery’s sculpture garden invites reflection and awe in equal measure.

To close out the trip, I returned to the Hyatt for Afternoon High Tea — a quiet indulgence in the hotel’s heritage lounge, with views over the manicured gardens. As I sipped my Earl Grey and bit into a rose-scented pastry, I thought: Canberra doesn’t demand your attention — it earns it. And sometimes, that’s the greatest luxury of all.

