Beyond The Blue: Your Ultimate Travel Guide To Andaman And Nicobar Islands

I’ve always been a mountain girl—not by birth, but by the years I spent tucked away in the hills, waking up to misty sunrises and the smell of pine in the air, although the mornings were hasty because of early classes. But surprisingly, there’s always been one island that’s had a hold on my imagination: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. I first spotted them on a map in my school geography textbook—just a tiny dot in the middle of endless blue, and for some reason, they felt like a whole other world. Years later, I still haven’t been there, sadly, but I am soon planning to visit the place. I’m a person who plans every trip very meticulously. I cannot do impulse travelling. For a few months now, I have collected, planned, and mapped every aspect of the islands for smooth travel. Here’s my ultimate guide for the next trip you’re planning to the islands.

Photograph: (Pexels.com)

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands aren’t just a holiday destination—they’re the kind of place that makes your mind slow down and your heart beat differently. Imagine stretches of sugar-white sand, warm turquoise waters that feel like liquid glass, and sunsets so dramatic you’d think the sky was auditioning for a movie role. There’s a rare, unhurried peace here, tucked away from the mainland chaos, where the only traffic you’ll meet is a school of fish passing by while you snorkel.

Photograph: (Pexels.com)

When to Go

While the islands are beautiful year-round, the best time to visit the islands is between October and May. This is when the skies are clear, the seas are calm, and the sun feels just right for long beach days. Monsoon months (June to September) bring their own charm, but the high tides and occasional travel restrictions can limit island-hopping adventures.

Top Places to Visit in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

You could spend weeks here and still find hidden coves and unnamed viewpoints, but here are some of the top 10 tourist places that you can’t miss:

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Frequently topping global beach rankings, this stretch of sand is a sunset masterpiece.

Cellular Jail, Port Blair

Photograph: (southandaman.nic.in)

A historic reminder of India’s freedom struggle, it’s haunting yet beautiful, especially during the evening light-and-sound show.

Ross Island

Photograph: (andamanislands.com)

Once the British administrative headquarters, now a charming ruin overtaken by nature.

Baratang Island

Photograph: (andamanislands.com)

Famous for its limestone caves and mangrove boat rides.

Neil Island

Photograph: (andamanislands.com)

For those who want quieter beaches and soul-soothing sunsets.

North Bay Island

Photograph: (Pexels.com)

Perfect for snorkelling and marine life spotting.

Chidiya Tapu

Photograph: (southandaman.nic.in)

Birdwatching meets mesmerising sunsets.

Mount Harriet National Park

Photograph: (southandaman.nic.in)

A lush, green escape with trekking trails.

Jolly Buoy Island

Photograph: (southandaman.nic.in)

Crystal-clear waters and coral reefs straight out of a postcard.

Barren Island

Photograph: (Instagram/@natgeotravellerindia)

Home to India’s only active volcano, visible from a distance during boat trips.

These tourist attractions aren’t just about ticking boxes—each has its own rhythm, from adrenaline-fuelled water sports to simply lying on the sand, feeling the waves tease your toes.

Things to Do

This place isn’t just for beach loungers. It’s a playground for anyone who loves the ocean and the outdoors:

Scuba Diving & Snorkelling

Havelock and Neil islands are prime spots for exploring coral reefs teeming with marine life.

Sea Walking

At North Bay Island, you can literally walk on the ocean floor.

Kayaking in Bioluminescent Waters

Paddle through glowing waters in Havelock on moonless nights—it’s magical (and I really want to experience this!).

Trekking

Mount Harriet and Chidiya Tapu trails are great for nature lovers.

Island Hopping

Sign up for a tour package that covers Ross, North Bay, and other famous islands in the Andaman and Nicobar.

Where to Stay

From luxury escapes to budget-friendly stays, the islands have something for every traveller. If you’re looking for indulgence, resorts like Taj Exotica on Havelock promise privacy and pampering. For a cosy and affordable experience, Port Blair’s boutique hotels and Neil Island’s eco-friendly cottages are excellent picks. A quick search for hotels will give you plenty of charming options, many just steps away from the sea.

Food of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Photograph: (Pexels.com)

If you love seafood, you’ll be in paradise. The food of the islands is a delicious mix of Indian coastal flavours, South Indian influences, and even a few Burmese touches. Expect fresh lobster grilled with butter, spicy crab curries, and coconut-laced fish stews. Vegetarians need not worry—from tropical fruit platters to hearty dal-chawal, there’s plenty to savour. And don’t leave without trying the local prawn masala; it’s the kind of dish that makes you consider moving here permanently.

Getting Around

Flights from major Indian cities land at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair. From there, ferries, speedboats, and sometimes even seaplanes connect you to other islands. Having a map on hand is a good idea for planning day trips and keeping track of your island-hopping adventures.

Culture of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Photograph: (Getty images)

The islands aren’t just beaches and palm trees—they’re home to a fascinating blend of cultures. You’ll find settlers from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, along with indigenous tribes who have lived here for centuries. While tribal areas are restricted for ethical and legal reasons, the cultural mix is visible in the music, festivals, and especially the food.

Why This Island Feels Different

Maybe it’s because I’ve lived in the mountains for so long, but the tourism experience on this island is something that I look forward to. To experience that will give me a similar experience of a slow mornings, but now with added calm sounds of the waves of the sea, fresh ocean winds and lazy breakfasts while watching fishing boats return. I dream of afternoons for swimming until your skin smells faintly of salt and evenings for gathering on the beach, as strangers and friends alike fall into a comfortable silence, just watching the sun sink into the sea.

If you’ve been dreaming of a holiday that’s both adventurous and deeply calming, this is it. Whether you’re booking an Andaman and Nicobar Islands package for a week of luxury or piecing together your own backpacking route, the islands will give you more than just Instagram-worthy pictures—they’ll give you a slower, softer way of seeing the world.

Hoping this guide will help you, and hoping I bump into you there!

FAQs

How much will a trip to Andaman cost?

A trip to the islands can suit a variety of budgets. On the lower end, a 5–6 day trip can cost around ₹25,000–₹35,000 per person, including flights, budget hotels, local transport, and basic sightseeing. For a more comfortable experience with mid-range hotels or resorts, expect to spend ₹50,000–₹70,000. Luxury tour packages with premium stays, private transfers, and multiple island excursions can go well over ₹1 lakh. Costs vary depending on the season, choice of accommodation, and activities like scuba diving or island-hopping tours.

Which country owns the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a Union Territory of India, located in the Bay of Bengal. They are under the administrative control of the Indian government, with Port Blair as their capital. While geographically closer to Southeast Asia, especially Myanmar and Thailand, the islands are politically and culturally part of India, contributing to the nation’s rich coastal heritage and tourism.

Do we need a visa for the Andaman?

If you’re an Indian citizen, you don’t need a visa to visit the Islands — they’re part of India, so you can travel freely with just a valid ID proof. However, certain restricted areas require special permits, which are usually arranged by tour operators or on arrival. Foreign nationals do need an Indian visa to enter the country and may also need additional permits to visit specific tourist attractions, especially tribal or protected zones.

What language do they speak in Andaman and Nicobar?

The region is home to a mix of communities, so you’ll hear several languages spoken. Hindi and English are the most widely used languages for communication, especially in tourism and daily trade. You’ll also find Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Nicobarese among local residents, reflecting the area’s diverse cultural heritage.

What is the currency in Andaman?

The Indian Rupee (INR) is the official currency used across the islands. ATMs are available in main towns like Port Blair, but can be limited on smaller islands, so it’s a good idea to carry enough cash for local markets, small eateries, and remote tourist attractions.