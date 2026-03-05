Before “Extra” Was A Trend, Delhi Was Already Living It

The year began in full glam mode, maximalist bling, throwback energy, and zero interest in playing it safe. Minimalism quietly exited, and loud luxury reclaimed its spotlight. Logo-heavy Gucci tees that once felt overdone are back where they belong, under club lights and at every dressed-up soirée.

But Delhi never got the memo to tone it down. Maximalism has always been the default. Brunch is an event, dressing up is non-negotiable, and showing up in linen and beige just doesn’t make the cut.

Delhi Feels Too Loud

If you’ve ever travelled to NCR, mate, you know you were in for a ride. You might find the people, the culture, the food, the clothes and everything a little too loud. But loud is literally ingrained in our DNA, and we wear it with pride. Bright colours, zero loyalty to blacks and browns, layers of diamond jewellery, none of this is influencer-coded. We were doing it long before Instagram figured out how to monetise personal style.

People love to mock Delhi people for their “loud” choices, and yet, somehow, those very choices are now fashion headlines. The intricate work on their suits, the jewellery so dramatic it belongs on a runway, turns out, the aunties were trend forecasters before trend forecasters were a thing.

Maximalism Isn’t Tacky - It’s Cultural

There’s always been a running joke about how guys show up to clubs in Delhi, logos from head to toe, champagne bottles popping, and parties that feel bigger than life. For years, this kind of maximalist energy did not quite impress the so-called good taste crowd. The idea was that true fashion insiders prefer subtlety, choosing quiet luxury and understated designer pieces rather than bold logos.

But Delhi has never really been about whispering. The city tends to arrive with presence, logos, sparkle, and a little bit of drama. And honestly, that is part of its charm. What some people see as too much is simply a different way of enjoying fashion. It is expressive, confident, and a little theatrical. The goal is not to blend in quietly; it is to show personality, have fun with style, and enjoy the moment.

In a city where everything is big, the weddings, the celebrations, the personalities, it makes sense that personal style would follow the same energy. Known for its lively culture and unforgettable street food on every corner, Delhi has never really been built for subtlety. So the so-called maximalism moment everyone is talking about now feels less like a trend here and more like business as usual.

