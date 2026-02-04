Inside Godrej Properties: How Wellness And Trust Are Redefining Luxury Homes

Luxury in India is undergoing a quiet yet powerful transformation, and Godrej Properties’ latest research-backed report, The Elevated Living Edit, captures this shift with striking clarity.

Backed by the Godrej Group’s 128-year legacy of innovation, sustainability, and trust, Godrej Properties continues to lead India’s real estate landscape through cutting-edge design, technology, and environmental responsibility, setting new benchmarks for what modern luxury can look like.

Unveiled at a special home handover ceremony at Godrej Meridien, Gurugram, the preview was presented during the brand’s signature Shubh Aarambh season. The intimate fireside chat brought together actor Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Mohan, Chief Design Officer at Godrej Properties, and moderator Kalyani Chawla, Founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware.

Designed to elevate the emotional experience of receiving one’s home, Shubh Aarambh transforms handovers into meaningful milestones, celebrating not just possession but new beginnings.

What Today’s Luxury Homebuyer Really Wants

Based on insights from nearly 1,500 affluent respondents across seven major Indian metros, the report identifies 10 emerging trends reshaping premium housing. The findings reveal a decisive move away from traditional markers of luxury such as sheer size and location, towards wellness, trust, and liveability.

The findings show that 84% of buyers prefer homes with private balconies, reflecting a growing demand for open, indoor–outdoor living, while 70% associate luxury with modern, minimalist design. Wellness has become a key priority, with most homebuyers favouring dedicated yoga and meditation spaces. Privacy-driven features such as private and pet-friendly elevators are also in high demand, with many buyers willing to pay a premium for added comfort and convenience.

High-rise developments continue to dominate buyer preferences, with thoughtfully planned balconies, wellness zones, and private mobility features becoming non-negotiables rather than indulgences. Wellness-led planning, through green spaces, meditation areas, and outdoor extensions, has firmly transitioned from a “value add” to an expectation among today’s discerning homeowners.

A New Philosophy of Premium Living

In 2025, Godrej Properties retained its position as India’s largest developer by residential sales value, reinforcing its leadership in the premium housing space. A pioneer in sustainable development, the brand has been committed since 2010 to ensuring that all its projects are third-party certified green buildings—reflecting a long-term vision rooted in responsible growth.

Speaking at the event, Ms Geetika Trehan, CEO of North Zone, Godrej Properties, reflected on the emotional significance of Shubh Aarambh and the company’s evolving vision. “This season marks a deeply meaningful milestone for us. It is not just the completion of a project but the beginning of a new chapter for our homeowners, curated with intention, sensitivity, and a strong focus on everyday livability,” she said.

She added that India’s luxury housing market now mirrors this philosophy. “Today’s premium homebuyer is investing in a lifestyle defined by wellness, thoughtful design, and long-term value, rather than just scale or location.”

Sara Ali Khan on Conscious Living

Actor Sara Ali Khan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the emotional depth of homeownership. “A home handover marks a true Shubh Aarambh. It’s the beginning of memories, routines, and moments that shape everyday life,” she said.

Recognised globally for its sustainability and governance practices, Godrej Properties has consistently ranked among the world’s leading residential developers. With over 500 awards for excellence in the past decade, the brand’s commitment to quality and credibility continues to resonate strongly with India’s evolving luxury homebuyers.

“For me, luxury today isn’t about excess, it’s about awareness. It’s about how we live, what we value, and the spaces we grow in. Homes that integrate wellness, thoughtful design, and balance truly resonate with modern lifestyles.”She further noted that 'The Elevated Living Edit' reflects a collective shift towards calm, privacy, and mindful living, all values that increasingly define contemporary Indian homes.

Trust, Technology, and the Future of Housing

The preview also underscored the rising importance of brand credibility, privacy-driven features, and technology-enabled decision-making. Together, these elements signal a more holistic and informed approach to luxury home buying in India.

Set to be released later this year, The Elevated Living Edit will offer deeper, data-driven insights into the evolving mindset of India’s premium homebuyer and the future direction of residential development.

