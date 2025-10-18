Lace, Bezels, And ‘Old Money’ Elegance Define Bridal Trends For 2026

I’m not a bride, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t leap at the chance to cover New York Bridal Fashion Week. I’ll seize any opportunity to swoon over beautiful dresses. Now that the shows and presentations have wrapped up, I’m breaking down the top bridal fashion trends for autumn/winter 2026.

To help out, I spoke to Megan Ziems, founder and creative director of Grace Loves Lace, and Claire Murphy, CEO of Kyha Studios. For the most part, trends have shifted away from the minimalist “clean” look. Contemporary brides are keen to differentiate themselves and express their personal style, says Murphy. And that’s manifesting in plenty of texture. “Lace is coming through very strong this season,” notes Murphy. “And the drop waist prevails,” she adds, pointing out that although it isn’t new, this is the trend that simply won’t fade away. Also trending: the old money aesthetic. She predicts ivory overlaid on nude will be huge, as well as warmer ivory tones in general.

Ahead, discover everything modern brides are loving right now—minus anything Ralph Lauren. (Ahem, Selena. Ahem, Taylor.)

Texture And Lace

The biggest overarching trend is texture, and with that comes lace. Ziems and Murphy agreed that the entire industry is leaning into textural elements at the moment. This week featured 3D appliqués, fringed veils, and plenty of tulle, which adds texture without the bulk.

Amanda Uprichard Brynley Maxi Dress

$272 AT REVOLVE

Rachel Gilbert Sadie Gown

$2,995 AT RACHELGILBERT.US

Doen Raquella Dress

$498 AT SHOPDOEN.COM

Bold Bezels And Marquise Diamonds

In terms of bling, rings with unique or prominent bezels are really having a moment, as are marquise-shaped diamonds, which could potentially be attributed to Benny Blanco opting for the shape to propose to Selena Gomez. What I love about these two trends is that they’re modern without being trendy, so you don’t have to worry about them going out of style.

Brilliant Earth Moissanite Andrea Bezel Prong Ring

$3,140 AT BRILLIANTEARTH.COM

Brilliant Earth Petite Secret Halo Diamond Ring

$1,090 AT BRILLIANTEARTH.COM

James Allen East West Knife Edge Bezel Solitaire Engagement Ring

$690 AT JAMESALLEN.COM

Full Skirts

I’ll always love a column skirt—don’t get me wrong. But my forecasts are telling me that 2026 brides are all about taking up space. The fuller the skirt, the better. Ziems credits this to the “playful femininity” a full skirt lends to a bridal look.

Reformation Liz Dress

$1,200 AT THE REFORMATION

Kyha Studios Amur Skirt

$3,895 AT KYHASTUDIOS.COM

Nana Jacqueline Brittany Dress

$565 AT NANAJACQUELINE.COM

Capes And Hoods

A hoodie for a bride? It’s unexpected, sure, but you’d better believe hooded capes are coming in 2026. According to Ziems, everything from shawls to scarves is on the rise. One major trend is statement veils. “The veil used to be the cherry on top of the gown, but now brides are treating veils as their own moment,” says Murphy.

Katie May Boss Lady Dress

$285 AT REVOLVE

Jenny Yoo Cilla Satin Cape Gown

$1,295 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Rat & Boa Seraphina Cape

$1,105 AT RATANDBOA.COM

Honorable Mention: Sheer

Technically, this trend is from last season, but it’s carried through to this one, so I couldn’t leave it out. While you might not associate sheer silhouettes with bridal attire, get ready for that to change.



Christopher Esber Hibiscus Rib Dress

$1,050 AT FWRD

Amanda Uprichard Linda Dress

$273 AT REVOLVE

Beaufille Anise Dress

$390 AT FWRD

Read the original article on ELLE USA