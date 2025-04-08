Chop It Like It’s Hot: Spring Hair Trends You Need To Try This Season

Spring is finally here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready to freshen things up—starting with my hair! There’s something about the longer days and the sun that makes a dramatic chop or a fun new colour feel almost necessary. If you prefer a sleek new bob, effortless waves, or a bold pop of colour, this season’s hair trends are all about loving change in the best way possible. So, if you’ve been itching for a new look, consider this your sign to go for it!

The Bob is Back

The bob is making a triumphant return, and this time, it’s more adaptable than ever. The possibilities are endless! From the sleek and sophisticated blunt bob to the playful Barbie bob and the soft and stylish bell bob, this classic cut offers a fresh start. Its versatility means it suits various hair types and personal styles, making it a go-to choice for those wanting a stylish refresh.

Bangs Are Stealing the Spotlight

Thinking about getting bangs? Now is the perfect time to go for it. Curtain bangs continue to be a favourite, effortlessly framing the face, while curly bangs bring a fun and textured twist. If you’re after something a little more romantic, "Jane Austen bangs" are gaining popularity—this slightly tousled fringe, stopping just above the brows, evokes the charm of a classic literary heroine.

Warm and Natural Colours

This season’s hair colour trends are all about warmth and effortless beauty. Soft honey blondes, sun-kissed brondes, and rich teddy bear brunettes offer a natural yet polished look with minimal upkeep. If you’re after something a little bolder, deep auburn and golden chestnut shades provide a striking yet sophisticated way to update your style.

Sleek Curls and Effortless Blowouts

Forget messy beach waves—this spring is all about polished, glossy locks. Voluminous curls created with Velcro rollers and jumbo curling irons add a glamorous vibe, while soft, lived-in layers provide a low-maintenance alternative. These styles not only look stunning but also grow out beautifully, making them ideal for those who prefer a more relaxed approach to styling.

Sculptural Updos & Y2K Revival

Updos are getting a makeover, with sculptural styles like refined French rolls and intricate buns—everything feels high-fashion. Meanwhile, the Y2K aesthetic continues to be popular, with sleek, nostalgic updos offering a stylish way to beat the heat as temperatures rise.

Statement Accessories

Hair accessories are a must-have this season. Sporty headbands, pearl-encrusted clips, and metallic floral pins are just a few of the standout pieces to experiment with. Not only do they add personality to your hairstyle, but they’re also perfect for taming bad hair days in a pinch.

Spring is all about renewal, making it the ideal moment to experiment with your hair. So, take the leap and let your hair reflect the energy and excitement of the new season.