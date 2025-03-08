ELLE Exclusive: The Man Behind The Manes—Darshan Yewalekar On Styling Saif And Ibrahim Ali Khan

When it comes to hair, there’s styling, and then there’s storytelling. Few artists wield their scissors with as much finesse and vision as Darshan Yewalekar, the man behind some of Bollywood’s most popular looks. From creating signature styles for Saif Ali Khan in his upcoming movie Jewel Thief and Ibrahim Ali Khan to Ranveer Singh shaping the trends we all want to emulate. We sat down with him to talk about his creative process, celebrity collabs, and all things hair.

How do you approach Saif’s seasoned, suave look versus Ibrahim’s fresh, promotional looks?

Darshan Yewalekar(DY): Saif’s look for Jewel Thief was crafted to reflect his character’s fluid and transformative nature. Since he shifts between multiple appearances in the film, we needed a haircut and length that allowed for seamless transitions. With Ibrahim, we had more creative freedom as there were no continuity constraints. We gave him a fresh, textured short crop and adjusted it depending on the scene. If he was in the gym, we styled it messy; in a café setting, we made it more textured and playful.

What’s one signature element in each of their hairstyles?

DY: Saif’s mid-length, fluid hair gives him the versatility to adapt his look easily, making it perfect for his character transitions. On the other hand, Ibrahim’s short, textured crop with distinct front bangs and a slightly messy top creates a fresh, laid-back vibe that suits his youthful vibe.Which of Saif’s past looks was the toughest to create?

DY: Without a doubt, Saif’s Laal Kaptaan look as Naga Sadhu was the most challenging. We went through five to eight look tests before finalising it. Even the night before the shoot, we were still refining the beard. Saif told me, “Take your time, but let’s crack this and make it perfect.” We spent nearly two hours fine-tuning every detail. It was the toughest yet most rewarding look I’ve worked on with him.

Any fun or unexpected moments while styling them?

DY: With Saif, Laal Kaptaan stands out—it took multiple tests before we locked in the final look, making it a memorable experience. With Ibrahim, there were a few last-minute adjustments right before a shoot, and the results turned out to be some of our best.

How has men’s hairstyling evolved, and where do you see it heading?

DY: The demand for versatile and period-accurate hairstyling in films is skyrocketing, with each project pushing creative boundaries. As cinema grows bolder in scale and vision, so does the need for intricate, well-crafted hair design. This field is evolving faster than ever, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.

If you could give them a totally unexpected hairstyle—no rules—what would it be?

DY: For Ibrahim, I’d love to experiment with bold, edgy colours. He has the energy and charisma to pull off vibrant shades—maybe for a short project or a fun editorial shoot. As for Saif, he’s incredibly versatile. I’d love to see him in a rock-punk look, maybe even a classic Mohawk with a shaved undercut. It might not be for mainstream cinema, but it would be perfect for a unique photo shoot or a creative project.

From the big screen to events, Darshan Yewalekar’s work speaks for itself. With each cut, he’s crafting stories that stay with us long after the credits roll.