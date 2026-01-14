3 Modern Fringe Trends For Women Over 50, From Curtain Bangs To Choppy Cuts

Quietly redefining fringe dressing for over-50s, Pamela Anderson’s hair transformation at the 2026 Golden Globes perfectly balanced the flattering with the fashion-forward. Her fresh platinum colour might have stolen the headlines, but her sweeping bangs proved the icing on the cake, giving her look a refined elegance. Consider the actor a walking masterclass in fringing for a more mature cohort.

Advertisment

‘The key for an ageless fringe is to avoid blunt horizontal lines as these can shorten the face and encourage the look of squareness which tends to happen naturally as we age anyway,’ hairstylist and founder of Aevum salon Tom Smith tells ELLE. ‘Instead, opting for shapes that are soft, rounded and that curve around the brow bone and cheekbone tend to create a more heart-shaped face which is aligned with offering a youthful look.’

Clearly, fringes can be a wearable beauty update – as Anderson proves – but they can also feel understandably risky, especially given the hair’s tendency towards thinning in mid life. If this is the case for you, and you find yourself with lots of shorter baby hairs, a soft fringe can help thicken the look of the hair, Smith says. ‘Opt for something angled and textured rather than solid or heavy,’ he continues. ‘Extremely short fringes can work for some, but will always make a bolder statement.’

The Coolest Fringe Trends For Mature Women

Like bobs, fringes come in countless iterations, but in Smith’s experience three key cuts work best on mature hair: curtain bangs, bottleneck bangs and a choppy fringe.

Advertisment

‘A sweeping curtain bang is a great option to enhance the cheekbones and give detail to otherwise long hair,’ he explains. It’s also ideal to combine this with ponytails or practical up styles to maintain softness around the face: ‘This works for any age and any hair texture because no matter the density of the hair, cutting a shorter length in this area (which tends to be finer) will increase the look of healthiness.’

He feels that bottleneck bangs might be the most flattering fringe shape offering an ageless look. ‘These combine piecey and choppy brow skimming lengths and curve around the eye finishing at cheekbone height,’ Smith says. ‘This tends to be a very universally flattering shape because the length of the shorter areas and longer areas of the fringe can be adjusted to suit various face shapes and styling needs.’

He continues that a choppy fringe is another soft option that can give interest to almost any haircut length while remaining easy to manage and maintain. ‘Again, it’s great for any age and hair texture,’ he confirms. ‘On a young face, the softness can give a sophistication to the style, while on a more mature face the softness can feel flattering and maximise the look of fullness in the hair.’

Below, All The Fringe Inspiration You Need For Your Next Cut

1/ Full, Choppy Fringe

Julia Roberts often wears a full fringe but it never feels bulky. ‘She uses the trick of allowing some forehead to show through, which keeps the face softened and open,’ Smith reveals. ‘She also tends to allow the fringe to curve around the eyes rather than sitting too blunt.’

2/ Textured Fringe

Smith notes that Sandra Oh often wears her fringe ‘in a beautiful spiral curl which softens the silhouette in a textural way’. Note how she tends to favour a shorter fringe, but always maintains some of her natural texture – ’this stops the result looking too solid on her face,’ Smith says.

3/Long, Piecey Bangs

Monica Belucci keeps her fringe looking sultry by wearing it very long and piecey, Smith schools us. ‘Always keeping it longer than her brows and never too thick, the softly-cut texture moves and looks elegant without closing in her face.’

4/ Bottleneck Bangs

Bottleneck bangs are incredibly versatile as it ‘harmoniously frames the face’, sees Smith – as seen via Halle Berry. Another bonus with this fringe is how it grows out very softly, avoiding any awkward in-between moments when you’re ready to move on.

5/ Curtain Bangs

While rooted in retro references, curtain bangs have become a staple of modern hair trends. From Goldie Hawn to Christina Hendricks (pictured), it’s the simplest – and coolest – way to elevate your hairstyle.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.