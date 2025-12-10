A Burgundy Manicure Is The Chicest Way To Upgrade Your Festive Nails - Here Are 7 Designs To Bookmark

It's no secret that fashion trends trickle into the beauty sphere. This season alone, brown has monopolised our wardrobes and caused a resurgence for chocolate hair colours and brown lipsticks, while the return of checked skirts meant that plaid nails became a key trend for winter.

Now, it seems burgundy - the latest colour surging in popularity across stylish fashion circles - is set to become the manicure shade of the festive season. 'This season is all about depth and texture. Layering a burgundy base with a chic chrome finish creates this dimensional, "after-dark" effect that feels modern and luxurious,' says Juanita Huber-Millet, Townhouse founder and creative director. 'For something more minimal, a fine burgundy French tip on a soft strawberry-milk base is incredibly refined. We’ve also been pairing burgundy-brown tones with a matte topcoat, like Townhouse's Flawless shades Blackcurrant or Hot Chocolate, and if you want to really lean into winter glamour, tiny jewel accents add just the right amount of opulence,” she adds.

Whether you opt for a classic burgundy (the perfect accompaniment if you favour short, round nails) or teeny-tiny embellishments and classic French tips, a deep red has always been a foolproof way to elevate a festive manicure. 'Rich, moody tones will also be huge for 2026 – winter berries, espresso browns and velvety chocolate-reds are already some of the most-requested shades,' shares Huber-Millet.

Ahead, The Best Burgundy Manicures To Switch Up Your Go-To Red This Season...

Festive French

From pastels to chocolate, coloured French manicures have been dominating the moodboard of late. No surprise then, that the latest shade taking the internet by storm is burgundy. Pair the dark crimson tone with a glossy, off-white or pearly pink to base elevate the classic look.

Glass Nails

Inspired by the K-beauty born 'glass skin' trend, these nails take on the glossy, high-shine manicure with a deep berry red. The result of a glass manicure is achieved using multiple layers of gel or BIAB to create the 3D-like, light-reflecting finish.

Almond Nails

Almond nails pretty much sum up the infamous 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. These brown-burgundy nails hit the sweet spot of feeling luxe and sophisticated without veering into maximalist territory, and are best achieved using a BIAB base - this will ensure the longer-shaped nails feel strong and healthy throughout your manicure.

Burgundy Chrome

How to create a festive chrome manicure? Use a brighter burgundy base and then buff an ultra-fine powder over a gel polish base coat to create this magnetic chrome finish – guaranteed gloss for weeks.

A Touch Of Tortoiseshell