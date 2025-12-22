Alpine Beauty: This Ice Cream Makeup Trend Is Confirmed And Will Mark Winter

As the holidays approach, festive beauty looks are coming massively on our TikTok and Instagram feeds. If iridescent eyes, red mouths and smoky makeup dominate the season, a trend is emerging and becoming more important every day, alpine beauty, straight from the country of Santa Claus.

Discover the essentials of the editorial staff of ELLE in a limited-edition beauty box, without obligation.





Photograph: (Instagram: @kirinrider)





What Is Alpine Beauty?

If alpine beauty was originally the favorite look of Scandinavian girls, it has since conquered the TikTok sphere and the world. Under various names, icy, frosted makeup or even Alpine Beauty, these Nordic beauty treatments are now on the rise. They seduce with their natural luminosity, which refreshes the complexion, and gives the impression of a day spent on the slopes. Adherents of minimalism, Scandinavian girls favor clean looks, and alpine beauty is no exception. To reproduce it, a few products are enough.

How Do You Replicate The Alpine Look?

The secret to successful cold makeup lies above all in choosing the right products. For the base, opt for a tinted, half-care, half-makeup treatment, like Erborian's BB cream, full of active ingredients. Then illuminate the face with touches of concealer, then adopt a cold pink blush, like Nars 777 Orgasm blush, an iconic product with pearlescent pigments, ideal for enhancing the flawless complexions dear to Scandinavians. For the eyes, choose a pearlescent base with bluish accents, a white pencil to illuminate the mucous membrane and a lengthening mascara to stretch the eyes. Finally, to perfect the make-up, dress the lips with a glossy gloss or a hybrid half-gloss, half-care product, a K-beauty specialty such as Laneige's Tinted Lip Serum