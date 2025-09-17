ELLE Exclusive: Strawberry Shortcake For Bedtime? Laneige’s Lip Mask Says Yes

There are few things I take as seriously as my night-time routine. Some people unwind with herbal tea, others scroll endlessly on Instagram. Me? I slather on serums, oils, and, most importantly, something on my lips because nothing kills the vibe of a flawless skincare routine faster than waking up with lips that feel like they’ve crossed a desert without SPF.

So when I heard that Laneige was launching a limited-edition flavour of their cult Lip Sleeping Mask, Strawberry Shortcake, I knew I had to get my hands and lips on it.

Dessert in a Jar

When I twisted open the tiny jar, I was instantly hit with the scent. Sweet but not cloying, it reminded me of those strawberry-and-cream sweets from childhood mixed with the lightest whiff of vanilla. It’s comforting, nostalgic, and slightly dangerous, because you’ll want to lick it.

Texture-wise, it’s the same thick balm, smooth, glossy, and just a little bit decadent. Imagine spreading buttercream frosting, but on your lips. Not sticky, not gloopy, just plush.

The Overnight Test

The promise is simple: swipe it on before bed, wake up with lips that feel like they’ve just had a spa treatment. And honestly, it delivers. I layered on a generous amount; eight hours later, I woke up with lips that were genuinely softer, smoother, and far less parched. No cracks, no tightness, and definitely no evidence of my late-night salty crisp binge.

It’s been a global favourite for years, packed with their signature Berry Mix Complex™ and Vitamin C, which work overnight to exfoliate and hydrate gently. The classic versions are great, but Strawberry Shortcake feels… fun. There’s something about going to bed with lips smelling faintly of dessert that feels so good.

Is It Just Hype?

When brands release “new flavours” of existing products, I’m usually sceptical. Is it really worth buying another jar just because it smells different? With Laneige, the answer leans towards yes if you love making small rituals feel special. The hydration is the same, but the playful twist makes the routine feel fresher. Plus, this particular edition has three layers of flavour blended into one. That means it’s not a flat “sweet” scent, but more layered, almost gourmand.

Though it’s technically a sleeping mask, I’ve started wearing it during the day too. A thin layer works beautifully under lipstick, preventing that dreaded dry, flaky look. And because it’s Laneige, a little goes a long way, I reckon this tiny pot will last months, even with my enthusiastic use.

My Verdict

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask has earned its cult status for good reason. It’s simple, effective, and makes the act of going to bed feel just a little bit more glamorous. The Strawberry Shortcake edition doesn’t reinvent the formula, but it does bring a delightful, dessert-inspired twist that makes the product even more tempting.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely, especially if you’re someone who sees lip care as non-negotiable. It’s equal parts skincare and self-care, something that makes you look forward to bedtime, anddeserves space on your shelf.

Also Read:

Skincare For Every Inch: Your Full-Body Glow-Up Starts Now

Talk Lippy To Me: What Your Lipstick Shade Really Says About You