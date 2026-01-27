ELLE Discovers: The Anti-Inflammatory Beauty Shelf

Lately, my skin has been asking for a softer approach. Redness lingers longer, sensitivity shows up more often, and products that once worked now feel like too much. Instead of reaching for stronger formulas, I started looking for calm. That is where the anti-inflammatory beauty shelf comes in. Built around ingredients like niacinamide, ceramides, gentle vitamin C, green tea, aloe vera and cica, this approach focuses on soothing irritation, supporting the skin barrier and helping skin recover. It feels less about fixing flaws and more about keeping skin comfortable and steady every day.

Advertisment

La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay is the brand many turn to when skin starts reacting to everything. Known for its dermatological roots, it delivers no-nonsense formulas packed with ceramides and soothing thermal spring water. The moisturisers strengthen the skin barrier without feeling heavy, a rare balance in hot, humid conditions. Niacinamide serums help keep redness in check, while the gentler vitamin C options support skin health without pushing it too far. This is the kind of skincare that quietly does its job and keeps skin steady under sunscreen and makeup.

Shop here

Dr.Jart+

Dr.Jart+’s Cica range feels like a safety net for stressed skin. Powered by Centella Asiatica, it is designed to calm irritation and help skin recover after long days in the sun or overuse of actives. The creams and gels feel comfortable even in warm weather, offering relief without greasiness. The cica masks are especially useful after travel or late nights, helping skin look rested again.

Shop here

COSRX

COSRX keeps things simple, and that is exactly its strength. The brand focuses on ingredient clarity, with niacinamide, green tea and soothing botanicals forming the backbone of many formulas. Lightweight serums help even out tone while supporting the skin barrier, and ceramide-rich moisturisers seal in hydration without clogging pores. COSRX works well for those who want fewer steps but real results, especially when calm and consistency matter more than intensity.

Advertisment

Shop here

Klairs

Klairs speaks directly to sensitive skin that refuses to tolerate harsh products. Its formulas lean on niacinamide, green tea and aloe vera to reduce redness and cool irritation. Fragrance-free and minimal, these products feel comforting after long commutes or exposure to heat and pollution. The textures are light, the results steady, and the approach refreshingly gentle. Klairs fits easily into daily routines without demanding too much from the skin.

Shop here

Pyunkang Yul

Pyunkang Yul takes a calm-first approach rooted in Korean herbal traditions. Its products rely on cica and aloe vera to comfort stressed skin while maintaining hydration. The textures are light but effective, making them easy to layer without overwhelming the skin.

Shop here

A Calmer Skin Routine for Today

Anti-inflammatory formulas are not about instant results or dramatic transformations. It is about giving skin the support it needs to stay comfortable and resilient because calm skin may not shout for attention, but it always shows.

Also Read:

2025 In Beauty And Wellness: What Worked, What Didn’t, What We’d Repeat

Seven Surprisingly Sneaky Habits Messing With Your Blood Sugar