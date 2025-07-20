ELLE Exclusive: Fix My Curls Just Made Bad Hair Days Way Less Annoying

If your hair has ever staged a frizz revolt mid-commute or gone limp minutes before a big meeting, you’re not alone. Most of us live in that in-between zone, somewhere between a full wash day and a full-on meltdown. Not quite styled, not quite a mess… just doing our best.

Turns out that the in-between zone is a beauty moment. And now, it finally has its own toolkit. We caught up with Fix My Curls founder Anshita Mehrotra to chat about the brand’s new On-The-Go Collection, and why looking put-together shouldn’t require a shower, a blow-dryer, or a miracle.

You launched Fix My Curls with the goal of redefining curl care in India. What made now the right time to expand into everyday styling for all hair types?

Anisha Mehrotra (AM): When I started Fix My Curls, it was about giving textured hair the space it never had in Indian beauty, and that mission still stands. But over time, our community told us: “Even when I’m skipping a wash day, I want to look put-together.” That’s where On-The-Go steps in. It’s not a pivot away from curls, it’s about quick, no-fuss styling that works with all hair types, including curls. We're simply showing up for people in their in-between moments.

We’ve all had those chaotic hair emergencies. Was the On-The-Go Collection born out of that real-life need?

AM: This was a “we need this” moment. I kept hearing people say, “I want to style my hair, but I don’t have time.” Same here. Whether it’s post-gym errands or battling humidity, I wanted products that work fast, travel light, and skip the drama. So that’s what we made, tools for real-life frizz, flyaways, and flatness.

All the formulas are waterless, compact, and made for humidity. Was it important to create something that truly fit Indian lifestyles?

AM: That was non-negotiable. Haircare here doesn’t happen in perfectly lit vanities. It happens in cabs, office bathrooms, and between meetings. Our lives are fast, our weather is wild, and our bags are already packed. These products are mess-free, no-flake, and made to move.

The collection feels like a love letter to the “almost styled” moment. Why focus on that space?

AM: Because that’s where most of us live, not everyone’s rocking a salon blowout daily. Real life is day two, three, sometimes five. We wanted to give those undone-but-defined moments the same attention, because they’re beautiful too.

The formulas work across all textures — straight to coily. How did you manage that without losing your brand’s curl-first message?

AM: That was both the challenge and the opportunity. We didn’t want to dilute our voice, which is proudly texture-first. So we focused on what every hair type needs: frizz control, soft hold, and shine without the stiffness. The result was lightweight, flexible formulas that adapt, without compromise. Curls still have a seat at the table. We’ve just made the table bigger.

What styling product pitfalls were you keen to fix with this launch?

AM: The crunch. The flakes. The weird white residue that shows up after styling. I was tired of styling products that felt more like glue than glam. We wanted the styling to feel intuitive and soft. This collection is our way of cleaning up the category.

What’s always in your bag, and which On-The-Go product saves you most often?

AM: Depends on the day! If it’s humid, the Curl Gelly Activator Spray is my ride-or-die. For slick buns or clean girl looks, the Frizz Control Stick is my go-to. But honestly, I never leave home without something from the range. It lived in my tote before it ever hit the shelf.

Good hair doesn’t always happen on schedule, but now, it doesn’t have to. Taming baby hairs before a meeting, bringing curls back to life on your way to dinner, Fix My Curls’ On-The-Go Collection is made for those in-between moments. No water, no wash day, no stress.