Beauty Finds You’ll Want Before Everyone Else This Month

This month's buzziest beauty drops are anything but basic. We're talking supplements, sculpting tools, and sexy new scents. Add to cart, thank us later.

The city might be monsoon-soaked, but our beauty shelves are anything but dull. This month’s new launches promise to soothe stressed skin, revive wilted hair, and bring a touch of luxury to your everyday routine whether that’s with a plum-laced perfume that smells like sunset in the desert, a mineral sunscreen that doubles as makeup, or a double-chin massager that quietly does the heavy lifting. Here are some standout products worth investing in this month.

Murshmallow Holy Grail Mineral Tinted Sunscreen

A featherlight, hydrating 100% mineral SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen infused with 20 antioxidant superfoods like red‑algae, pomegranate and ceramides for triple-action sun, blue‑light, and pollution defense, all while doubling as a hydrating primer with zero white cast

Dear Doer Dazzling Body Scrub

This gently exfoliating body scrub uses finely-ground grape seed and plant cellulose to sweep away dull, dead skin, leaving behind radiant softness and a fresh floral-freesia scent. Clinically proven to brighten, it turns your shower into a skin-smoothing ritual with zero irritation.

Innisfree Volcanic Swirl Pore Mask

Innisfree Volcanic Swirl Pore Mask (2)

A clever dual‑formula clay mask that pairs exfoliating Jeju volcanic clay with a hydrating blue essence to slough off dead skin, smooth texture, and boost radiance in a single sweep. Leaves pores whisper-clean and skin plumped for that next morning glow.

fHair Blow Dry Again UV Protector Serum

Blow Dry Serum Poster

A silky gel-serum that shields strands from heat styling (up to 450°F), UV rays, and frizz, while locking in moisture. Your ticket to salon-finish shine, every day. Pro tip: dab a drop on dry ends for a quick flyaway fix that doesn’t leave buildup.

Be. Sexy Vegan Collagen

An incredible supplement, powered by a plant-based peptide complex that mimics the full amino profile of traditional collagen, and gluta­thione that promises plumped hydration, smoothened fine lines and wrinkles, and boost in hair & nail strength within weeks.Take twice daily to compliment a healthy lifestyle and expect a glow-up from within.

7E Wellness Mangosteen Cleanser 

This antioxidant-rich gel cleanser blends mangosteen xanthones, lactic acid and yogurt prebiotics to gently polish, soothe inflammation and reveal a balanced, radiant glow. Ideal for daily use on sensitive or acne-prone skin.
House Of Beauty Double Chin Massager (3-in-1)

Vibrating at 10,000 vib/min, this Y-shaped sculpting tool tones the neck, chisels the jawline, and reduces puffiness. A mini-lift in the palm of your hand. Compact and intuitive, it makes facial massage feel luxe yet effortless.

Forever Living Infinite Firming Serum

Peptide-packed with Trifluoroacetyl Tripeptide‑2, hyaluronic acid, aloe and yeast extract, this firming serum visibly boosts skin elasticity and smooths fine lines for a plumper, more pressed‑lifted finish . It layers beautifully under moisturiser without stickiness.

KIKO Milano Deep Black Kajal

This ultra-pigmented kajal glides on jet-black with a creamy, smudge-resistant finish. Ideal for bold liner looks or sultry smokey eyes.  Pro tip: set it with a black shadow for some next-level staying power.

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir

A radiant twist on the OG Good Girl, this one bursts with cherry, lychee and rose, mellowing into creamy vanilla-chocolate that lingers just enough without overpowering. Long-lasting and flirtatiously feminine.

The Func. Lab Assorted Electrolytes

Sohrab Khushrushahi's new, uncomplicated wellness label has a great lineup, and this not-too-sweet flavour and easy-dissolve mix is perfect for post-workout rehydration. It's got all five essential electrolytes in every sip.

Yapidra Sunscreen Gel

Yapidra 1

This lightweight, and non‑greasy formula is fast-absorbing, has a matte finish that shields from UVA/UVB, dark spots and premature ageing and is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin.

L'Occitane En Provence 5 Essential Oils Anti-Hair Loss Treatment

A bi-phase scalp serum enriched with a five‑oil blend (cedar, lemon, peppermint, eucalyptus, palmarosa), licorice, swertia and Vitamin E, clinically shown to reduce hair loss by 81% in one month and boost density by 36% in three.

MEMO PARIS Abu Dhabi

A sumptuous fragrance where sun‑ripened dates melt into plum, amber and saffron, crowned by spicy cardamom and earthy vetiver. A masterpiece inspired by Al Sadu that wears best in cooler evenings.

Kiehl Micro-Dose Retinol Serum 

A gentle retinol with ceramides and peptides that erases crow’s feet in weeks. Micro-dose minimises irritation, strengthening the barrier while boosting collagen. Think of it as a potent yet pH-balanced retinol ritual your sensitive skin will actually tolerate.

