Beauty Finds You’ll Want Before Everyone Else This Month

The city might be monsoon-soaked, but our beauty shelves are anything but dull. This month’s new launches promise to soothe stressed skin, revive wilted hair, and bring a touch of luxury to your everyday routine whether that’s with a plum-laced perfume that smells like sunset in the desert, a mineral sunscreen that doubles as makeup, or a double-chin massager that quietly does the heavy lifting. Here are some standout products worth investing in this month.

Murshmallow Holy Grail Mineral Tinted Sunscreen

A featherlight, hydrating 100% mineral SPF 50+ tinted sunscreen infused with 20 antioxidant superfoods like red‑algae, pomegranate and ceramides for triple-action sun, blue‑light, and pollution defense, all while doubling as a hydrating primer with zero white cast.

Available here.

Dear Doer Dazzling Body Scrub

This gently exfoliating body scrub uses finely-ground grape seed and plant cellulose to sweep away dull, dead skin, leaving behind radiant softness and a fresh floral-freesia scent. Clinically proven to brighten, it turns your shower into a skin-smoothing ritual with zero irritation.

Available here.

Innisfree Volcanic Swirl Pore Mask

A clever dual‑formula clay mask that pairs exfoliating Jeju volcanic clay with a hydrating blue essence to slough off dead skin, smooth texture, and boost radiance in a single sweep. Leaves pores whisper-clean and skin plumped for that next morning glow.

Available here.

fHair Blow Dry Again UV Protector Serum

A silky gel-serum that shields strands from heat styling (up to 450°F), UV rays, and frizz, while locking in moisture. Your ticket to salon-finish shine, every day. Pro tip: dab a drop on dry ends for a quick flyaway fix that doesn’t leave buildup.

Available here.

Be. Sexy Vegan Collagen

An incredible supplement, powered by a plant-based peptide complex that mimics the full amino profile of traditional collagen, and gluta­thione that promises plumped hydration, smoothened fine lines and wrinkles, and boost in hair & nail strength within weeks.Take twice daily to compliment a healthy lifestyle and expect a glow-up from within.

Available here.

7E Wellness Mangosteen Cleanser

This antioxidant-rich gel cleanser blends mangosteen xanthones, lactic acid and yogurt prebiotics to gently polish, soothe inflammation and reveal a balanced, radiant glow. Ideal for daily use on sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Available here.

House Of Beauty Double Chin Massager (3-in-1)

Vibrating at 10,000 vib/min, this Y-shaped sculpting tool tones the neck, chisels the jawline, and reduces puffiness. A mini-lift in the palm of your hand. Compact and intuitive, it makes facial massage feel luxe yet effortless.

Available here.

Forever Living Infinite Firming Serum

Peptide-packed with Trifluoroacetyl Tripeptide‑2, hyaluronic acid, aloe and yeast extract, this firming serum visibly boosts skin elasticity and smooths fine lines for a plumper, more pressed‑lifted finish . It layers beautifully under moisturiser without stickiness.

Available here.

KIKO Milano Deep Black Kajal

This ultra-pigmented kajal glides on jet-black with a creamy, smudge-resistant finish. Ideal for bold liner looks or sultry smokey eyes. Pro tip: set it with a black shadow for some next-level staying power.

Available here.

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir

A radiant twist on the OG Good Girl, this one bursts with cherry, lychee and rose, mellowing into creamy vanilla-chocolate that lingers just enough without overpowering. Long-lasting and flirtatiously feminine.

Available here.

The Func. Lab Assorted Electrolytes

Sohrab Khushrushahi's new, uncomplicated wellness label has a great lineup, and this not-too-sweet flavour and easy-dissolve mix is perfect for post-workout rehydration. It's got all five essential electrolytes in every sip.

Available here.

Yapidra Sunscreen Gel

This lightweight, and non‑greasy formula is fast-absorbing, has a matte finish that shields from UVA/UVB, dark spots and premature ageing and is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin.

Available here.

L'Occitane En Provence 5 Essential Oils Anti-Hair Loss Treatment

A bi-phase scalp serum enriched with a five‑oil blend (cedar, lemon, peppermint, eucalyptus, palmarosa), licorice, swertia and Vitamin E, clinically shown to reduce hair loss by 81% in one month and boost density by 36% in three.

Available here.

MEMO PARIS Abu Dhabi

A sumptuous fragrance where sun‑ripened dates melt into plum, amber and saffron, crowned by spicy cardamom and earthy vetiver. A masterpiece inspired by Al Sadu that wears best in cooler evenings.

Available here.

Kiehl Micro-Dose Retinol Serum

A gentle retinol with ceramides and peptides that erases crow’s feet in weeks. Micro-dose minimises irritation, strengthening the barrier while boosting collagen. Think of it as a potent yet pH-balanced retinol ritual your sensitive skin will actually tolerate.

Available here.