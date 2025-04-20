Beauty Built By The Algorithm: Why Hype Wins, Even When It Shouldn't

We’ve all felt that little nudge to keep up. Whether it's hopping on the latest Instagram audio or trying that “must-have” nail trend, there’s this unspoken pressure to join the hype just to feel like we're in the loop. But… have you ever stopped mid-scroll and thought, “Wait, do I even like this?” One minute, we’re obsessed with a lipstick; the next, it’s collecting dust because something shinier (and probably more expensive) showed up on our feed. Why do our ride-or-die favourites suddenly feel outdated the moment a new trend pops up? And more importantly, why do we ditch what we actually love just to blend in with the crowd?

Honestly, how many times have you found yourself buying something just because it was everywhere? I mean, I’m not immune. That viral hair oil that dominated my feed for weeks practically whispered my name. Before I knew it, I had it in my cart. When the hype hits a certain level, it almost feels like a social obligation to try it. Take the rice water trend, for example. Everyone went bananas. Promises of glass skin and Rapunzel-like hair had everyone signing up to try the ritual, because who doesn’t want in on a glow-up like that?

Hyped and Hooked

Photograph: (pexels)

We’re jumping on trends faster than we change outfits before a night out. Half the magic? It’s the look. Sleek packaging, soft pastels, dreamy fonts… it’s like these brands were built for our vanities and Instagram feeds. Add your fave influencer into the mix—glowing, flawless, basking in that perfect lighting—and suddenly, you're convinced this serum/lipstick/whatever is your new holy grail. But here’s the catch: we’re not all filming in front of an expensive ring light with a full glam squad. What looks like perfection on screen is often a curated illusion—and yet, we fall for it every time.

There’s also no golden rule that says a higher price tag guarantees better results. Just because a product sits on a luxury beauty counter doesn’t mean it’s going to outperform an affordable counterpart. And you know that deep down— sometimes, that trusty drugstore product you've been using for a millenia can beat luxury products, all without the fancy title. Take lip balm, for instance. I’ve tried my fair share—from cult-favorite tubes to chic little pots with triple-digit price tags. But at the end of the day, nothing beats my ride-or-die: Vaseline. It’s simple, no-nonsense, and it never lets me down. My lips stay smooth, soft, and blissfully un-chapped—and honestly, that’s all I need. Sometimes, the OGs earn their spot for a reason.

When the Feed Decides

Without social media, half of us wouldn’t even know what serum is “hot right now” or which celeb just launched a life-changing beauty line. Instagram keeps us wired in 24/7 and it's the kind of slick, scroll-stopping content that makes you want stuff you didn’t even know existed five minutes ago—because hey, it’s glossy, glowing, and totally algorithm-approved.

I’ve been that girl, clicking add to cart faster than you can say “limited edition.” Even with a drawer full of products that already worked just fine, I still chased the next big thing. But lately? I’ve been taking a step back and realising—just because it looks luxe doesn’t mean it’s good. Sure, some high-end picks are worth every penny. But others? Honestly, a solid, no-frills basic can do the job and save you some cash for a weekend getaway.