2025 Makeup Predictions: A Beauty Editor’s Hot Takes

The beauty landscape for 2025 is already buzzing with anticipation. With fashion weeks around the corner, from Paris to Milan, we’re about to see runways set the tone for what’s next—think minimalist beauty with a touch of controlled chaos. Last year’s obsession with polished perfection is giving way to a new era of makeup that embraces individuality and imperfection. It’s less about conformity and more about creativity, with trends that blur the lines between rebellion and refinement. If 2024 was a year of experimentation, 2025 is about owning it. Here's what’s set to dominate your makeup bag this season.

1. No-Foundation Skin: The Naked Ambition



Bare skin is the ultimate power move of 2025. Say goodbye to layers of foundation and hello to authenticity as texture, freckles, and imperfections are celebrated like never before. Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge’s viral 2024 “clean aesthetic,” this trend ditches the airbrushed look for a hyper-real, lit-from-within glow.

How to get it: Prioritise skincare over coverage. Opt for glow-enhancers like Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops to create a natural radiance. Use a pinpoint concealer, like NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, to target blemishes and under-eye circles while leaving the rest of your skin free to breathe.

2. Messy Lined Eyes: The Billie Effect

In a world obsessed with symmetry, messy eyeliner is a revolution. Billie Eilish’s smudged, “woke up like this” look in her 2025 Vogue video is the poster child for this unapologetic trend. It’s edgy, it’s imperfect, and it screams, “I make my own rules.”

How to get it:

Arm yourself with a creamy liner like Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in black or deep brown. Line your eyes with reckless abandon, then smudge with your fingertips or a dense brush for that slept-in effect. Pro tip: Add mascara sparingly for just enough definition without losing the grunge vibe.

3. Boy Blush: Sculpted Rebellion

Blush steps out of its comfort zone in 2025, migrating from the apples of the cheeks to the temples in a structured yet effortless placement. Inspired by the boyish flush seen on gender-fluid runway models in 2024, it’s all about soft, sculpted charm with a hint of rebellion.

How to get it:

Go for a cream or gel formula like Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick. Apply with your fingers, blending from your cheekbones toward your temples. For a subtle monochrome moment, add a hint of the same shade on your nose bridge.

4. Sculpted Barely-There Lips: Minimalism Redefined

Bold lips take a backseat this year as 2025 redefines lip minimalism. This isn’t about doing nothing—it’s about doing just enough. Zendaya’s Met Gala looks have already set the tone with precision-lined, tinted lips that balance effortlessness with elegance.

How to get it:

Start with a lip liner like MAC Lip Pencil in Spice to sculpt your shape subtly. Follow with a tinted balm such as Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for a hydrated, diffused finish. Bonus points for layering a clear gloss for that extra dimension.