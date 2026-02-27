ELLE List: When Moms, Daughters & Siblings Build Beauty Empires Together

What happens when science meets tradition, guided by siblings who value integrity over hype? You get skincare that feels considered, not commercial.

But these Indian founders are returning to something deeper: time-honoured rituals, lived experience, and formulas built on trust. The kind of care passed down at home, where turmeric for breakouts wasn’t a trend, it was wisdom.

Some of the most compelling brands don’t begin in glossy boardrooms. They begin at family tables, shaped by shared values, honest conversations, and a genuine desire to create better. This isn’t clean beauty as a marketing angle. It’s clean beauty with roots, thoughtful, purposeful, and personal.

Advertisment

Asha and Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, Asa Beauty

This mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo are rewriting what it means to build a beauty brand from the inside out. Born from kitchen table conversations about clean ingredients and conscious consumption, Asa was never just about product, it was about purpose. With Asha’s deep-rooted knowledge of sustainability and Sukriti’s global design sensibility, the result is minimalist makeup that’s as elegant as it is ethical. Every lipstick tube, every foundation stick, is a reflection of their shared values, and of two generations collaborating to shape the future of Indian beauty.

Sangeeta, Shubhika and Suramya Jain, RAS Luxury Oils

When Shubhika returned to India after studying abroad, she found herself drawn to her mother’s quiet rituals, rose oils, ghee-infused masks, and Ayurvedic blends passed down through generations. What began as a bonding project with her mother, Sangeeta, soon grew into one of India’s leading clean beauty houses, with her younger sister, Suramya joining in too. With ingredients grown on their own organic farms in Chhattisgarh and bottled in a state-of-the-art lab, RAS is both old soul and new vision. And their bond is tangible in every bottle.

Megha and Pritesh Asher, Juicy Chemistry

Frustrated by the greenwashing in the skincare space, this husband-wife team set out to do things differently. Megha brought the intuition, Pritesh brought the chemistry, and together they built Juicy Chemistry, long before ‘clean beauty’ became a buzzword. For them, transparency isn’t a tagline, it’s the baseline. Whether it's cold-pressed oils or unprocessed botanicals, their formulas are as real as their partnership. Built on trust, trial, and a shared obsession with ingredient integrity, their brand reflects their relationship: raw, honest, and quietly powerful.

Advertisment

Jagriti, Radhika and Deepika Choudhary, SkinYoga

Some founders share a vision. These three share DNA. With backgrounds in finance, fashion, and wellness, Jagriti, Radhika and Deepika pooled their collective wisdom to build SkinYoga, a brand that honours simplicity, ritual, and time-tested Indian remedies. They may have retired their corporate suits, but their business acumen shows in every detail. The magic lies not just in the formulations (their Almond Orange Scrub is a cult favourite), but in the way they’ve turned sisterhood into a skincare philosophy.

These founders aren’t just making clean beauty. They’re making meaningful beauty, anchored in trust, family, and generational wisdom. In their stories, you’ll find formulas and rituals, yes, but also values, emotion, and the quiet power of collaboration. This is beauty with heart. And you’ll feel it on your skin.

Read More:

I Tried The Shampoo Sandwich Hack So You Don’t Have To

The Olsen Tuck Is Proof That Lazy Hair Days Are Officially Cool