Shelf-Care Season: September’s Beauty Drops To Obsess Over

September’s here, and it’s the season of chai over cocktails and moody make-up over breezy brights. Sitting neatly between the post-monsoon reset and the festive whirl, it’s the perfect moment to channel dark academia vibes with a dash of Gilmore Girls mood. This month, the beauty drops are all about that. They feel good, look polished, and set the tone for the celebrations ahead.

Hermès Barénia Eau De Parfum Intense

Barénia Eau de Parfum Intense by Christine Nagel is a power move in a bottle, mix of lush patchouli, smooth leather, butterfly lily and miracle berry, grounded with oakwood and a splash of rum-like warmth. Bold, structured, and utterly unforgettable

Shop Here

L’Occitane En Provence Scalp Cleansing Micellar Pre-Shampoo

Think of this as skincare, but for your scalp. With niacinamide and prebiotics working in micellar magic, this double-cleansing routine lifts away build-up, balances oil, and makes your shampoo work twice as hard, leaving your scalp feeling fresh, cared for, and oh-so-clean

Shop Here

Skinvest Clear Win Cleanser

Clear Win is basically your skin’s overachiever, salicylic clears, arbutin brightens, hyaluronic hydrates. And yes, Skinvest went full extra with the formula and the packaging.

Shop Here

Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

A cult favourite in Indian households, now with a serious upgrade, oxygenated charcoal and Piroctone Olamine tag-team to kick dandruff out at the root. No more oily, sticky flakes, just that fresh, cooling, all-hair-types welcome vibe. Basically, everyone’s invited to the good-hair club

Shop Here

Foxtale Eternal Light 10% Gluta-Vit C Serum

This serum is basically your skin’s multitasking bestie, glutathione and vitamin C bring the glow, hydration boosters keep things dewy, and together they tackle pigmentation, fend off daily stressors, and deliver long-lasting radiance.

Shop Here

Lancôme Idôle Power

A modern woody-floral scent blending Rose, Jasmine, Pomarose and creamy sandalwood, crafted by pioneering women, for women who don’t just enter a room, they command it. Magnetic, addictive, unforgettable.

Shop Here

Rare Beauty Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss

Selena never misses, and with this launch, she proved us right again. It's your lips, but brighter. This weightless, nourishing gloss glides on smooth, adds shimmer, and delivers instant dimension in six shades made to flatter every vibe.

Shop Here

Smashbox HOT STX

A bold, limited-edition cream blush stick with vivid pigment, studio-tested performance, and a dewy skin-like finish. Blends effortlessly, melts into skin, and delivers high-impact colour. It's the must-have blush for bold, everyday glam.

Shop Here

ROS Beauty Balmy Babe

This is a 3-in-1 SPF-infused balm for lips, cheeks, and eyes. Hydrating, dewy, and pocket-ready, it delivers effortless tint, comfort, and skincare-forward protection for life on-the-go.

Shop Here

Pixi LipTone

This pH-adaptive gloss enhances your natural lip colour with a custom tint. Nourishing ingredients deliver hydration and a mirror-like shine for a finish that’s uniquely yours. The tint is all you! Just brighter, juicier, and uniquely yours.

Shop Here

LANEIGE Blurring Finish Cushion Powder

A featherlight powder that sets makeup with a soft, delicate finish. Zero heaviness, zero dryness. Just smooth, natural perfection. Portable and mess-free, it keeps your look fresh anytime, anywhere.

Shop Here

Ceuticoz Clear Zinc Tinted Sunscreen Lotion

This broad-spectrum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen protects, hydrates, and brightens with antioxidants. Its lightweight tint blends effortlessly into diverse skin tones for everyday, cast-free coverage.

Shop Here

Kiko Milano Dreamphoria Collection

Inspired by dream-like lightness, this range fuses colour and care in surreal, sensorial textures. From soufflé creams to silky liquids, discover playful hybrids like the Daily Remind Cleanser and limited 3D Hydra Lip Oil.

Shop Here

Vaseline Cloud Soft Light Moisturiser

Vaseline debuts a featherlight hydrator for your face and body. We love a multipurpose gem, and there's nothing quite as reliable as good old Vaseline when it comes to moisturising.

Shop Here

mosey Bodycare

Mumbai-born bodycare brand makes its debut with Geranium Leaf Hand Wash and Elysian Eucalyptus Body Cleanser. Vegan, cruelty-free and EU-standard, they blend natural goodness with hardworking actives, because your body deserves skincare too.

Shop Here

Kiehl’s Truly Targeted Blemish-Clearing Solution

Clinically proven to deliver calmer and clearer skin, this invisible solution reduces pimples, fades marks, and soothes redness with salicylic acid, see, and licorice root. Designed to work under makeup and SPF.

Shop Here

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm

A rich, buttery balm that hydrates, smooths, and tints lips. With 10% butters and hyaluronic acid, it delivers glossy shine and long-lasting nourishment.

Shop Here

The Body Shop Passionfruit Range

The Body Shop brings fresh vibes with its limited-edition Passionfruit range. Packed with tropical freshness, juicy energy, and a whole lot of feel-good skincare.

Shop Here