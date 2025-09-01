Mani Mood: What Your Nail Colour Reveals About You

Picking a nail colour is basically an emotional decision in disguise. One minute you're feeling chill and reaching for nude, the next you're in your “don’t text me” era with jet black claws. It might seem like a small choice, but it always says a little more than we realise.

It reflects the mood we’re in, the energy we’re giving off, sometimes even the week we’ve had, because we don’t just wear colour, we channel it.

Red: You’re Here to Cause a Little Chaos

Wearing red nails means one thing: you did not come to play.Red is bold, messy in a good way, and a tiny bit dangerous, kind of like your last situationship. People think you're dramatic... but we all know, life’s more fun when you’re the main character.

Black: Quiet. Mysterious. Probably Has a Burner Phone

Black nails say, “Don’t ask me about my past lives, or my skincare routine.” You're giving off emotionally unavailable, but in a way that makes people fall in love with you anyway. Your energy is cool, calculated, and constantly judging everyone’s font choices. Probably binge-watches documentaries and looks amazing in leather.

Neon: Chaos in Human Form and Proud

You didn’t just choose a colour, you chose vibrancy. Neon nails say you’ve got the energy of three espresso shots and no regrets. You’re the one planning impromptu road trips and somehow always finding the best memes. People follow you into madness because it looks like fun, and it usually is.

Soft Pink: Sweet, But Will Mentally Destroy You If Pushed

Cute. Kind. Thoughtful. But also plotting your downfall with a smile if you cross them. Soft pink says, “I send thank-you notes, but also block people without warning.” Your energy is calm and classy with just enough petty to keep things spicy. You’re the friend who brings snacks and drama.

Nude: Emotionally Stable, but With a Wild Card Past

You're all about balance. Clean girl aesthetic by day, cryptic text sender by night. Your energy says, “I drink water, moisturise, and might not reply to your message for 3–5 business days.” Everyone trusts you. No one really knows you.

Green: Spicy Fairy Energy

You’re earthy, a little chaotic, and likely to own crystals and Crocs. You’ve got that unpredictable, forest-witch energy that somehow keeps people addicted. Free-spirited with a strong opinion on oat milk.

Blue: Emotionally Intelligent and Probably Into Astrology

Blue nails scream, “I have feelings and playlists for every scenario.” You're introspective but fun, chill but secretly competitive. People think you’re calm, but really, you’re just too tired to explain yourself again. You give great advice, hug like you mean it, and probably remember everyone's star sign.

White: Clean, Minimal, and Just a Little Scary

White are like your personality: sharp, immaculate, and slightly terrifying. You radiate that “don’t touch my stuff” energy in the most aesthetically pleasing way possible. You're all about the clean slate, but you never forget.

Lilac: Cottagecore, But Make It Strategic

Lilac nails say, “I make flower crowns and five-year plans.” You’re dreamy but driven, floaty but focused. You doodle in notebooks, romanticise everything, and somehow always have lip balm. People think you're a softie, but you've got backup goals, backup savings, and backup nail polish.

Take a look at your nails, they’re not just polished, they’re speaking for you. Your mani is setting the tone, and yes, people do notice.

