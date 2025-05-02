May’s It-Girl Essentials: Everything New In Beauty This Month

Summer’s officially in session—and that means it’s the perfect time to shake up your beauty shelf! Say hello to lightweight skincare that won’t melt off, bold pigments made for sunny days, and trending new formulas that actually deliver. These are the hot-right-now new launches everyone’s raving about.

Defi Beauty Butter Up Blush Stick

This blush stick melts like butter on toast, with a smooth balmy finish that lasts all day. Just one swipe gives you the perfect flush for every Indian skin tone.

Available here.

Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinizing Treatment Mask

Say goodbye to bad hair days with this mask that will strengthen, smoothen and reduce breakage. With two percent keratin and a fresh magnolia scent, it gives you salon-like hair in minutes.

Available here.

Messi Eau De Parfum

A fragrance that embodies strength and self-belief, with notes of cardamom, leather, and cedarwood. Encased in a sleek navy bottle, it’s a symbol of elegance and the perfect gift for football fans.

Available here.

PAC Cosmetics Duo Chrome Eye Pencils

Elevate your eye makeup with waterproof and vibrant colour-shifting pencils. Highly pigmented, smudge-proof, and easy to apply. No sharpener needed for flawless, long-lasting glam!

Available here.

Foxtale Night Shift Lip Sleeping Mask

Wake up to soft, plump lips with this lip sleeping mask. Infused with Maracuja oil, it nourishes, smoothens and creates a moisture barrier with no sticky residue- just smooth, hydrated lips.

Available here.

Justhuman Body Soother Whip-It-Up Jelly Cream