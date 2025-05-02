May’s It-Girl Essentials: Everything New In Beauty This Month

Summer’s officially in session—and that means it’s the perfect time to shake up your beauty shelf! Say hello to lightweight skincare that won’t melt off, bold pigments made for sunny days, and trending new formulas that actually deliver. These are the hot-right-now new launches everyone’s raving about.
Defi Beauty Butter Up Blush Stick
This blush stick melts like butter on toast, with a smooth balmy finish that lasts all day. Just one swipe gives you the perfect flush for every Indian skin tone.
Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinizing Treatment Mask
Say goodbye to bad hair days with this mask that will strengthen, smoothen and reduce breakage. With two percent keratin and a fresh magnolia scent, it gives you salon-like hair in minutes.
Messi Eau De Parfum
A fragrance that embodies strength and self-belief, with notes of cardamom, leather, and cedarwood. Encased in a sleek navy bottle, it’s a symbol of elegance and the perfect gift for football fans.
PAC Cosmetics Duo Chrome Eye Pencils
Elevate your eye makeup with waterproof and vibrant colour-shifting pencils. Highly pigmented, smudge-proof, and easy to apply. No sharpener needed for flawless, long-lasting glam!
Foxtale Night Shift Lip Sleeping Mask
Wake up to soft, plump lips with this lip sleeping mask. Infused with Maracuja oil, it nourishes, smoothens and creates a moisture barrier with no sticky residue- just smooth, hydrated lips.
Justhuman Body Soother Whip-It-Up Jelly Cream
This product glides on like a dream—cooling, refreshing, and leaving your skin silky-smooth (never sticky). It’s self-care in a jar, packed with aloe vera, shea butter, and nourishing oils to deeply hydrate and leave your skin soft, radiant, and totally revitalised.
The Bare Bar Rose Vanilla Deodorant
Looking for a gentle deodorant? Solid fragrance is what's new and fresh right now and this blend of rose and vanilla keeps you fresh and lightly scented all day with no toxins- just floral gourmand perfection.
Shankara Brahmi Bhringraj Taila Hair Oil
This is your weekly ritual, bottled. Powered by Ayurvedic heavyweights like Brahmi and Bhringraj, this luxe hair oil works overtime to strengthen strands, calm the scalp, and bring back that glossy, healthy bounce.
Plum BodyLovin' Oh So Pistachio Eau De Parfum
Have you caught a whiff of the viral Dubai pistachio chocolate? Meet Oh So Pistachio, a nutty, sweet, and spicy scent that's basically dessert in a bottle. Perfect for gourmand lovers, this long-lasting fragrance is absolutely addictive.
FRUDIA Blueberry Hydrating Cream
Juicy, hydrating, and straight-up nourishing. This skin smoothie is packed with antioxidants to plump, refresh, and lock in moisture—so you can glow, all day, every day.
Hyphen Ice Dunk Face Mask
This face mask is a wake-up call in a jar. Packed with 31% cooling actives and 3% caffeine, it hits your skin with a chill that feels like a power nap and an iced latte rolled into one. Peptides bring the firming magic, while hydration and soothing ingredients make sure your skin stays calm, not shocked.
SimplyNam The Ultimate Kajal
Glide on bold, all-day eye looks with this super-sized, water-resistant kajal that delivers intense colour, easy application, and built-in tools for endless versatility.
Clarins Bright Plus Advanced Serum
Glow-up time! This serum brightens, evens, and brings out your skin’s best with niacinamide, vitamin C, and purple tea power.
Kay Beauty Jelly Lip & Cheek Popsicle Wand
Get a popsicle fresh glow with this sheer, dewy lip and cheek tint, infused with ceramides and peptides for smooth, nourished skin and effortless blendable colour.
