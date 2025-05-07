Beauty's Snack Era: Why Food-Inspired Looks Still Rule The Feed

Beauty and food have always had a bit of a thing. Trends like Cinnamon Girl and Strawberry Girl makeup have been ruling our feeds for a while now, and it’s clear this isn’t just a phase—it’s a full-blown cultural moment. With every new season comes a fresh, foodie-flavoured beauty trend. What was once a classic sultry brown look is now Chocolate makeup; a berry pink blush moment? Rebranded as Strawberry Girl makeup. These aren’t just cute names—they’re a whole new way of talking about and experiencing beauty. But it does make you wonder: what stirred this shift? How did our trusty makeup staples end up sounding like dessert menus—each one more deliciously marketable than the last?

Why Food And Beauty Make The Perfect Pair

Food feels so personal to us. The smell of vanilla can bring back memories of baking as a child, and soft cocoa shades feel warm and comforting, like a cup of hot chocolate on rainy evenings. Beauty trends inspired by food create the same nostalgic feeling, making them even more special. Food-inspired beauty trends are so popular because they appeal to our senses, like sight and smell. They create an experience that’s more than just about appearance. They tap into our love for everyday items, giving us memories to relate to. For instance, the comforting warmth of a morning latte translates in a warm brown makeup look that you cannot help, but find yourself leaning towards.

It is all about the aesthetic appeal, latte makeup uses warm brown and golden shades, making you feel just as fuzzy as your morning coffee does. Cherry Cola lips adds a rich, deep red colour to espresso lined lips, while Strawberry Girl blush gives a natural, rosy glow. These shades look good on everyone, making them easy to wear, and creating a sense of girlhood— because a big part of these trends is doing them with your friends, and seeing other's takes on them.

Will Food-Inspired Beauty Ever Fade?

As long as food appeals to our senses, it will keep inspiring new trends. There’s always going to be something new to try, especially until we have social media, like Matcha makeup or Honey Lips. In a world that always seeks new trends, food will always influence beauty.

I don't know what's coming next, maybe a chocolate-scented blush or caramel popcorn highlighter, one thing’s for sure, I'm going to give each one of them a shot.

If you're craving something new, I recommend these food-inspired beauty products:

Hyphen Hazel Vitamin Infused Peptide Lip Balm

The Hyphen Hazel Vitamin-Infused Peptide Lip Balm hydrates, plumps, and leaves them feeling so soft. It’s packed with ingredients that really get to work — deeply moisturising, repairing the barrier, and making my lips feel healthy and smooth all day. Honestly, I don’t leave the house without it.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Hot Cocoa

I’ve been loving this one — it gives my lips a silky boost of hydration with a rich chocolatey tint that’s 100% vegan. Think instant moisture, a soft shine, and just the right touch of hot cocoa sweetness. Perfect for keeping your lips smooth and pampered all day long.

Treaclemoon Marshmallow Hearts Shower Gel

Say hello to irresistibly fun showers this shower gel. Infused with a delicious scent and natural marshmallow extract, it’s the little escape you’ll look forward to after a long day.

I'm From Fig Cleansing Balm

This sherbet-textured balm melts away makeup, blackheads, and dullness, leaving your skin soft, calm, and radiant. It’s like a spa day in a jar—designed just for you.

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado



Love avocado? Now your eyes can too. This rich, creamy formula with avocado oil, beta-carotene, and shea butter delivers deep hydration, smooths fine lines, and brightens dark circles. It’s your little secret to looking refreshed, no matter what.

