ELLE Exclusive: What Kama Ayurveda’s New Chapter Says About Modern India

When Kama Ayurveda first launched in 2002, Ayurvedic oils like Kumkumadi or Neeli Bhringadi were far from mainstream. They were whispered remedies, not global rituals. Over two decades later, the brand has not only pioneered a cultural shift in how we perceive Indian beauty wisdom but also rewritten the rulebook on how Ayurveda shows up in the world today.

And now, Kama is turning a new leaf—one that’s rooted in the same ancient soil, but branches confidently into the future. With clinical trials, supercharged bio-actives, and immersive new retail experiences, Kama Ayurveda is stepping into its most ambitious chapter yet. In a candid conversation with ELLE, founder Vivek Sahni opens up about why science and sensoriality aren’t mutually exclusive, what makes Ayurvedic luxury truly sustainable, and why this evolution feels more like a homecoming than a rebrand.

Kama Ayurveda is known for its timeless Ayurvedic roots—why the shift to a more scientific, innovation-driven identity now?

Our roots will always be Ayurvedic, based on time-tested formulations from the world’s oldest codified system of wellness. But for today’s discerning consumer, we knew we had to evolve our formats and amplify efficacy without compromising our philosophy. That’s where modern innovation comes in.

We introduced new formats—like serums, essences, and creams—supercharged with clinically proven bio-actives such as plant-based hyaluronic acid and peptides. All of these still have Ayurvedic oils at their core. Take our Kumkumadi Facial Oil, for example—it’s gone through advanced testing like the PAOT® trial to measure antioxidant potency. It’s proven to double elastin production and boost collagen synthesis by 33% within 24 hours.

What makes this transformation so significant for the brand—and for you personally?

This isn’t just a rebrand. It’s a culmination of years of research, listening to our customers, and understanding where Ayurveda meets modernity. Personally, it’s deeply fulfilling. From niche oils no one could pronounce back then, to seeing Kumkumadi become a household name—it’s emotional. And now, we’re offering a more immersive, elevated experience in every way—from clinically validated products to redesigned stores.

Speaking of stores—what role do these new spaces play in your brand identity?

The store is no longer just a retail point—it’s a sensory sanctuary. Jaipur-based designer Marie-Anne Oudejans helped us reimagine our physical spaces with hand-painted murals of Kerala, experience tables, personalised Ayurvedic consultations, and more. We wanted customers to not just shop, but to reconnect—with themselves and the essence of Ayurveda.

Sustainability has always been a buzzword—how are you ensuring it’s more than surface-level?

For us, it’s never been a trend. From day one, sustainability has been core to our values. Our formulations are over 97% plant-based, free of over 100 controversial ingredients, and locally sourced. Whether it's Mongra saffron from Pampore or roses from Kannauj, we handpick ingredients at their peak potency, staying true to Ayurvedic sourcing traditions.

We use 100% recycled containers, FSC-certified recyclable mono cartons, and all our products are manufactured at our LEED-certified factory in Kerala. And now, being the first Indian beauty brand awarded the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury, we’ve set a new benchmark for conscious beauty on a global scale.

Tell us more about the new launches—what’s changed in the Kumkumadi collection?

We’ve introduced two new products to the line: the Brightening Silky Serum and the Eye Serum. While they retain the saffron-powered Ayurvedic core, they’re also blended with actives like brightening liquorice oleoactive and plant-based hyaluronic acid. The textures are lightweight, the results are clinically proven, and the sensoriality remains unmistakably Kama.

You’ve also launched two new lines—Urjasara and Amarrupa. Why this segmentation?

Consumers today want highly targeted solutions. Urjasara is designed for youthful, stressed skin—it deeply hydrates and strengthens the barrier with ingredients like Beauty Berry, pomegranate extract, and ceramides. Amarrupa, on the other hand, caters to mature skin, with firming and collagen-boosting actives built on Ayurvedic oils.

This way, every skin need—from early signs of ageing to deep-set wrinkles—has a thoughtful, Ayurvedically sound solution.

Globally, what are international consumers gravitating toward?

Our oils. That hasn’t changed. Whether it’s at Harrods or our new Notting Hill store, global consumers are captivated by the efficacy and storytelling of Ayurvedic oils. But they also care about what goes into their products—sourcing, transparency, sustainability. For them, the luxury is in the ritual, the ingredient integrity, and the deeper sense of wellbeing.

With this new wave, what do you hope to change in how the world sees Indian beauty?

There’s a difference between Ayurveda-inspired and classical, authentic Ayurveda. We want to show the world the latter—rooted in science, elevated in experience, and unapologetically Indian.

And what do you want people to feel when they walk into this new era of Kama Ayurveda?

I want them to feel grounded. Nurtured. Seen. Whether you’re walking into one of our stores, applying a serum, or simply inhaling the scent of a face oil—I hope you feel that moment of pause. That reconnection with nature and self. That’s what Ayurveda is about. And that’s what Kama will always be about, no matter how far we evolve.