Five Benefits Of Using Rice Water For Skin

Rice water might just be the skincare world’s best-kept open secret. While modern beauty brands repackage it into expensive 'brightening essences', the truth is that this humble liquid has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for glowing, even-toned skin. Affordable, easy to make, and surprisingly effective, it’s the kind of DIY that actually works.

How To Use Rice Water For Skin For Maximum Benefits

Glowing skin isn’t just born out of serums in glass bottles. Sometimes, the oldest beauty tricks are the ones that work hardest for us. Case in point: rice water. Long before skincare aisles overflowed with actives and acids, women across Asia were fermenting rice and bottling up its starchy water as a multi-purpose elixir. Today, it’s resurfacing on our vanities, proving that ancestral beauty wisdom has a longer shelf life than any viral trend.

What Is Rice Water?

Rice water is exactly what it sounds like. The cloudy liquid left behind after soaking or boiling rice. But don’t let its humble appearance fool you. That cloudy mix is infused with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that make it a natural skincare hero. Used for centuries in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese beauty rituals, it’s known for its ability to brighten, soothe, and restore skin health, without any lab-created additives.

Nutritional Contents Of Rice Water

So, what’s hiding in this cloudy potion? Rice water is packed with vitamins B, C, and E, along with amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants. It also contains ferulic acid (a potent anti-ageing compound) and allantoin (a natural soother). Together, they form a nutrient cocktail that tackles dullness, irritation, and early signs of ageing while supporting your skin barrier. No wonder it’s been passed down through generations!

Five Benefits Of Rice Water For the Face

Before you write it off as 'just water', here’s what this centuries-old remedy actually does:

1. Brightens and Lightens Skin Tone

Rice water is often celebrated for its natural brightening properties. Regular use helps reduce dullness, leaving behind skin that looks more even-toned and radiant.

2. Soothes Irritated Skin

Got redness, sensitivity, or a sunburn? The anti-inflammatory compounds in rice water calm irritation, cool down inflamed skin, and restore comfort without stripping it dry.

3. Minimises Pores

Large pores can make skin look textured, but rice water’s astringent nature helps tighten them, resulting in a smoother, softer finish.

4. Reduces Acne and Blemishes

Its antimicrobial properties keep breakouts in check, while the starch helps fade post-acne marks over time, giving skin a clearer appearance.

5. Acts as a Natural Toner

Beyond the basics, rice water doubles as a hydrating toner. It helps lock in moisture, boosts elasticity, and even shields against early ageing. Think of it as your budget-friendly, all-in-one toner that also heals sunburns and restores a natural glow.

How To Make Rice Water For Skin At Home

Making rice water is refreshingly low-effort:

Soaking method: Rinse half a cup of rice, then soak it in two cups of water for 30 minutes. Stir, strain, and store the liquid.

Boiling method: Boil rice as usual, but with extra water. Drain, cool, and use the leftover water.

Fermented method: Let the soaked rice water sit at room temperature for 24–48 hours, then refrigerate. Fermentation enhances antioxidant levels and makes the solution even more potent.

Whichever method you pick, always store rice water in the fridge and use it within three–four days for maximum freshness.

How To Apply Rice Water On Face

Using rice water is as easy as applying toner:

Soak a cotton pad and swipe it across cleansed skin.

Spritz it on using a spray bottle for an instant refresh.

Freeze into ice cubes and glide them on for a cooling, pore-tightening treatment.

Follow up with a moisturiser to seal in hydration.

Should You Try It?

If your skin is craving a simple, natural, and effective addition to your routine, rice water is worth the experiment. It’s gentle, affordable, and backed by centuries of tradition. Think of it as the skincare version of comfort food—simple, wholesome, and surprisingly powerful.

Still Have Questions?

Is rice water good for the face daily?

Yes, rice water is gentle enough for daily use. However, if you have sensitive skin, start with two–three times a week and gradually increase as your skin adjusts.

Can I use rice water ice cubes for my face daily?

You can! Ice cubes made of rice water help tighten pores and calm irritation. Just don’t overdo it. Once a day is more than enough.

How many days can rice water be stored?

Rice water stays fresh for about three–four days when refrigerated. Beyond that, it may lose potency or start to smell, so make small batches.

Can I apply moisturiser after rice water?

Absolutely. In fact, you should. Rice water preps your skin by balancing and hydrating, while a moisturiser locks everything in.

Which is better, rice water or rice flour for the face?

Both have unique benefits. Rice flour is great for scrubs and masks, while rice water works better as a daily toner. Using both in rotation can give you the best of both worlds.

