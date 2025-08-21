Inside India's Loyal Love Affair With Chinese Beauty Parlours

The first time I walked into one of these stuck-in-time parlours, I wasn’t looking for a haircut. I was looking to be soothed out of my fear of the scissors. At twelve, the idea of a haircut felt like surrendering control, and I remember clutching the armrest as if I were about to lose a limb. My mother, of course, was unfazed. She chatted away with the stylist like they were old friends. The air smelled faintly of talcum powder and tea, a mix I’d come to associate with Saturdays spent watching women gossip under hooded dryers. Decades later, that memory still lingers each time I pass a signboard with a familiar surname, Chen, Leong, Tsong, marking a tucked-away parlour that has quietly outlived trends and time. And I’d give anything to go back to a time when simply observing those women in their unhurried rituals felt like enough. When life asked nothing of me beyond sitting still and soaking it all in.

In bustling metros like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, tucked away on busy streets, the humble Chinese beauty parlour holds more than just beauty secrets. It cradles communities built on generations of loyalty and trust. Unlike flashy modern salons, these modest establishments are beloved for their warmth, consistency, and unmatched personal attention.

Take, for instance, Patsy Leong, nestled in the bustling bylanes of Tardeo, Mumbai. Established in the early 1970s by Chinese immigrants, this place has since seen multiple generations of Indian women walk through its doors. “I first came here with my mother when I was just 12. Now, my daughter visits regularly too. It's more than beauty treatments; it's family,” shares Seema Mehra, a longtime patron.

Chen’s Hair & Beauty Salon, operating since 1997, has two beloved branches in Colaba and Marine Lines. Founder Annie Chen, trained in Japan, is credited with introducing hair rebonding to India. “A haircut by Annie is something you need to try at least once in your life. She’s got magic in her hands,” beams Rashmi Kapoor, a regular.Its loyal customer base spans decades, from deep-tissue massages to precision haircuts.

Annie Chen

The history of these parlours is intertwined with India’s Chinese diaspora. The early Chinese—Hakka, Cantonese, Hupei—settled in Kolkata and Mumbai from the late 19th century, establishing laundries, dentistry, restaurants, and beauty parlours. Chinese families built tight-knit communities around Feng shui businesses and worship centres, especially in Bombay’s Antop Hill and Mazagaon. Post-1962 and the Sino-Indian War, the community's numbers dwindled, but these parlours endured thanks to their reputation for consistency and care.

In Kolkata, June Tomkyns Salon, now over four branches strong in Ballygunge and beyond, stays true to its legacy. “The consistency in their service is unmatched. I’ve tried other places, but nothing feels as comforting and familiar,” says regular Priyanka Bose.

What makes these parlours unique is their sense of belonging. Owners recall birthdays, remember style preferences, and often act as confidantes. They’ve become anchors in their patrons’ lives. You won't find a new stylist has suddenly replaced the one you had just began to trust with your mane, the staff isn't ever-changing, new trainees aren't sprung on you every other week, and gimmick-y packages aren't thrust down your throat.

Anita Hinduja, who frequents Kemp's Corner's Venus Beauty Salon in Mumbai, notes, “Here, it’s about comfort. The staff are practically friends; they know exactly how I like my treatments. All of us patrons have known each other for aeons and have a mini girls' party, unwinding over pedicures or massages. It’s therapeutic.”

Though they remain modest and low-profile, Chinese parlours have quietly weathered changing beauty trends and economic tides, their survival ensured by loyal clients who refuse to go elsewhere. Their charm lies in the personal bonds, reliability, and a certain comforting nostalgia that they offer, rare in today's impersonal beauty industry.

As modern salons continue to mushroom, these traditional Chinese parlours remain steadfast, embodying an intimate history intertwined with Indian lives. For their patrons, beauty treatments at these salons aren't mere routines; they're cherished rituals that preserve stories, friendships, and communities.

Also Read:

In Today, Out Tomorrow: If Beauty Standards Are Always Flipping The Script, Why Do We Chase Them?