Bougie Or Budget: What’s Worth The Swipe

We’ve all lusted after those luxe beauty buys—the ones that promise glow, and a touch of “who is she?” energy—only to be left wincing at the price tag. Enter the dupe: the beauty world’s best-kept secret. But do these budget-friendly alternatives actually hold their own, or is luxury still the gold standard?

I decided to find out for myself by putting cult-favourite high-end products and their affordable lookalikes. For me, a great dupe isn’t just a cheaper copy—it’s a clever workaround, a wallet-friendly win that still delivers on performance. That said, sometimes luxury just hits different. So, is the splurge worth it, or can an affordable gem from the high street really do the same heavy lifting.

To Buy, Or Not To Buy

Some dupes deliver identical results to their more expensive versions—same texture, same pigmentation, same stunning finish. In fact, after trying a few, I’ve found myself questioning why I ever spent so much on the pricier options in the first place.

But here’s the thing, not all dupes are created equal. Some might have the same look, but they lack longevity, pigment intensity, or that luxurious feel on the skin. It’s a bit of a beauty treasure hunt. But once you find that gem, it feels like hitting the jackpot—without the buyer’s remorse.

Social Media, The Matchmaker

Social media has become the ultimate shopping guide. Trends change in the blink of an eye, and the flood of new products can make your head spin. Personally, I enjoy exploring the latest launches, often adding new gems to my shelf each month. But with so many options, choosing the right products can get overwhelming.

That's when truthful beauty gurus' reviews and budget-friendly recommendations are a game-changer. When I’m unsure whether to splurge or save, I head straight to my favourite influencer’s page for insights. It’s always reassuring to see real, tested experiences before committing to a purchase. And many times, the dupes do turn out to be lifesavers for my young professional pocket.

Dupes You Need To Try

e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter

You've obviously heard of the coveted Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, known to impart an ethereal, but still natural glow. If you don't mind the splurge, that one's incredible. But the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter is an excellent drugstore alternative.

Kay Beauty Crème Blush

If you've been eyeing the creamy, blendable Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, but the price tag is too far-fetched for you, this one performs pretty well- on your skin and on your pocket.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara is up there with all the things I'll take to my grave with me. It's just that good. But this affordable mascara delivers fluttery length at a more affordable price.

ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint

Benefit’s Benetint is a lightweight, buildable tint and I'll always swear by it for my cheeks and lips. But this tint by ETUDE is easy on the wallet, and great for college or everyday makeup looks.

Are They Worth It Or Not?

If you’re wondering whether dupes are really worth it, the answer is a resounding yes. While they may not be identical, a solid dupe delivers nearly the same results, with impressive savings. With so many options available, there’s no reason not to experiment without guilt. The best part is that you get to try products without the fear of overspending, and before deciding on investing in the original.

Sometimes, the greatest beauty discoveries come in the most unexpected—and affordable—packages.