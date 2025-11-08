Capri Pants Are Back! Here's How You Can Rock Them Without Looking Dated: Beauty Edition

Out of nowhere, mid-pandemic in 2020, a wave of early 2000s, more popularly known as Y2K, makeup, accessories, and fashion swept over us. It still dominates Pinterest and TikTok, with creators swearing by low-rise jeans, beaded jewellery, halter neck tops, and glossy lips over matte ones. Everyone's suddenly dressing like Britney Spears and wearing makeup inspired by Pooh from K3G.

But the wild-card entry that nobody saw coming was capri pants. I didn't think I'd ever see them again after Katrina Kaif rocked them in Namastey London, but here we are. Now that they’ve become the new model-off-duty essential, here are nine ways to rock them in 2025 — lips, hair, and makeup included.

Lips

Extra Plumping Gloss

Photograph: (Pexels)

Goodbye, matte lips; it was fun pairing you with my subtle candlelight-dinner looks, but with capris? You’re just not going to make the cut. Let these ultra-flattering pants take centre stage with a blinding lip gloss and own the look.



Don't Reach For The Nudes. We're Making Soft-Girl Choices

Yes, nude makeup looks wonderful but not when you’re wearing capris. The 2000s made a comeback for a reason. Things were getting a little too dull and minimal around here, if we're being real. So go for all the all the pinks, mauves, and plums you've been saving — they'll pair perfectly with the capris of your dreams.



Lip Lining

Photograph: (Instagram: haileybeiber)

Lip lining never went out of style. It was cool back in the 2000s, and it's still cool. So, the next time you put on those capri pants and head out looking like a cool mom from Laguna Beach, don't forget to line (or overline) your lips.



Hair

Slicked-Back High Ponytail

There's something so sexy about these pants paired with a slicked-back ponytail that makes you feel like you can take on anyone. It's sleek and classy and the perfect balance between corporate-core and diva-core.

Keep It Natural

Photograph: (Pexels)

These pants are enough to showcase your fashionista personality, so let your hair breathe in its natural habitat for once. Clip in that flower claw clip you’ve been saving on your tote bag and ace the look.

PSA For All Our Curly Hair Girlies

It’s 2025 and curls aren’t just accepted — they’re celebrated. Curls and capris? A match that instantly transports you to Aishwarya Rai’s iconic Dhoom 2 look. So, put that damn hair straightener down. This look was made for you.

Eyes

Glitter Eyeshadow? Umm, Yes!

Photograph: (https://sephora.in)

Glitter eyeshadow isn't just for concerts anymore. Capris and glitter eyeshadow should be on your mind when you head to your next coffee rave at that talk-of-the-town café. It's also the perfect look to cause a little trouble on girls' night out.

Tightline Those Eyes

Photograph: (Instagram: emmachamberlain)

Tightlining is having quite a moment in the makeup scene, especially for those of you who like a snatched no-makeup look. And don't forget to throw in tons of mascara for an extra-bold look that highlights your lashes, too.



Sleek Black Shades

We’ve all caught Bella and Gigi Hadid rocking capris, sipping espresso, jamming to tunes, and serving effortless off-duty vibes. And let’s be real, black shades are the secret sauce that makes any look instantly cooler. With these nostalgic pants? Total cherry on top.

Also Read

Before Pinterest, There Was Hannah Montana

Love Her Or Hate Her… Addison Rae Has Grabbed Our Attention