Bubble Shorts Are The Pinterest Girlie’s New Favourite Fit

If 2023 was the year of the bubble skirt, then 2025 is officially the year of her younger (dare we say sassier?) sibling: the bubble short. Yep, those puffy, playful, slightly Victorian-looking bottoms that feel like a crossover between your childhood bloomers and a Pinterest-core dream outfit. They're no longer just a quirky outlier—they’re the moment.

The Bloomers Are Blooming

After every fashion girlie pinned one too many bubble skirt OOTDs, it was only a matter of time before her flirtier counterpart entered the chat. Bubble shorts are the perfect mix of coquette softness and chaotic charm, giving drama, volume, and a bit of a ‘rich baby at brunch’ vibe in the best way possible.

Instagram: @bellahadid

And no, it’s not just your Pinterest feed getting the memo. Chloé’s SS25 runway gave us floaty, elegant iterations, while Dua Lipa, Emma Chamberlain, and Bella Hadid have all stepped out in some variation of the puffed-up short. Suddenly, your childhood bloomers are trending, and we’re not mad about it.

Why Everyone’s Falling For The Puff

Getty Images

Let’s be real: shorts aren’t usually the piece that makes a look feel styled. They’re usually just… there. But bubble shorts? They’re here to shake things up. They cinch at the waist, give your legs room to breathe, and make you look like you’ve just walked out of a dreamy editorial spread—even if you’re just grabbing an iced oat latte. They’re giving frill without fuss, and Pinterest flair without trying too hard. Plus, they pass the ultimate Gen Z test: they’re comfy and cute.

Here's How You Could Style Them

If you ask me, I am a skirt girlie through and through. I cherish my beautiful miniskirts from the office to dinner dates, but the best thing about bubble shorts is that they give you the experience of a miniskirt that should be the size of a belt with the comfort of shorts, basically the dream. So when it comes to styling them, I believe there are no boundaries, from clean girl to grunge, everything is allowed. If we had to stick to a few tips, we would be going for the basic rules of proportions. Here are a few ways to style them for different aesthetics.

Balletcore:



Pair a pastel pair with a corset-style top, dainty socks and chunky Mary Janes. Add a hair bow or two, because we’re living for the details.

Off-Duty Cool Girl:



Think oversized tee, bubble shorts in leather or nylon, crew socks and vintage trainers. Add a pair of tiny sunglasses and call it effortless.

A few more ways could be 'clean girl coded', where you could opt for neutral tones like white, beige or slate and tuck in a crisp oversized shirt. Gold hoops, sleek bun, matcha in hand. You know, a little bit of summer in Notting Hill vibes. You could also try a metallic or structured pair with a racer-back vest or cropped knit. Kitten heels are optional, but highly encouraged. And if you want something off the charts, Pinterest—think ruffled or cotton bubble shorts, a smocked top, a basket bag, and soft curls, and you're ready for a picnic date in the park.

Bubble shorts might feel like a wildcard at first glance, but once you try them, it’s game over for boring bottoms. They’re flirty, functional, and feel like the kind of statement piece your wardrobe didn’t know it needed. So go ahead—channel your inner whimsical fashion doll. Your Pinterest board (and your future self) will thank you.