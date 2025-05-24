Hit Reset: The Only Treatments You Need To Reverse Years Of Hair Damage

Between heat styling that could fry an egg, unpredictable weather, and a few too many DIY dye jobs, your hair has seen better days. Split ends, frizz, thinning locks—sound familiar? Luckily, we’re living in a time where hair care innovation has finally caught up with the damage. There's absolutely no need to spend that one free Sunday morning that you crave, just to go through an exhausting 10-step home routine. Here are a few tried and tested treatments that actually live up to their promise of turning back the clock on your strands (and save a whole lot of your precious time and energy.)

Nashi Filler Therapy

If hydration is what your strands are craving, this one's a deeply nourishing, filler-infused remedy for brittle, parched hair. Infused with keratin, elastin, collagen, and phyto stem cells, the treatment acts like a moisture bomb for tired hair. The clarifying shampoo, long-lasting filler, and lifting milk work to plump up and seal the cuticle, and restore its soft, healthy texture. Your hair gets better after each session, making it ideal for anyone committed to a long-term hair rehab plan. Plus, the dreamy scent makes the entire experience feel like a spa ritual.

Available at Vous Salon, Nepeansea Road.

épres Bond Repair Treatment

For hair that’s survived too many bleach jobs, this is like a reset button in a bottle. The treatment leans on next-gen molecular science to rebuild broken bonds from the inside out—not just mask the mess. All that needs to be done is diluting a vial of the treatment in water and saturating your hair with it. Unlike traditional protein masks, it works from the inside out in as little as ten minutes, without that heavy, waxy finish. The result? Hair that feels like itself again—only better.

Available at The Hair Bar Salon, Kemps Corner.

Raise Hair Fall Fighter Treatment

Let’s be honest—hair fall isn’t just a seasonal concern anymore. With increasing pollution and stress, it's becoming a chronic reality. The Raise Hair Fall Fighter treatment includes a potent scalp oil followed by a deep cleansing scalp exfoliator. Give your hair a good rinse with the shampoo and lock everything in with the rinse-off treatment and the On Cloud 9 ampoule. Think of it as a facial for your scalp, with the added benefit of reduced hair fall, improved density, and a noticeable bounce from the get-go.

Available at Jean Claude Biguine, multiple locations.

When your hair feels like it's running on fumes, it's completely okay, and necessary to indulge in some TLC. And these treatments just make sure that looking after damaged hair is not a taxing chore that won't even meet your expectations when it comes to the end result. Sit back, relax with a cup of tea, and let these work their magic on your mane.