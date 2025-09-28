Mane Course: Eat Your Way To Gorgeous Hair

Most of us have dreamt of that smooth, shiny, bouncy hair moment, only to look in the mirror and see… well, something less glamorous. We splash out on fancy serums, slather on oils our mums swear are “the secret,” and buy shampoos with names that sound like prescription medicine, yet the results rarely live up to the hype.

What often gets overlooked is the boring-but-true bit: your hair isn’t just about what you put on it, but what you put in you. Food does a far better job at keeping strands alive than another overpriced bottle of “miracle” product.

If your stubborn hair is refusing to grow, or your mane feels a little too “meh,” this is your cue. Let’s talk about the foods that actually help with hair growth. No imported superfoods, no obscure powders, most of the answers are already sitting in your kitchen.

Eggs

The best hair food. Packed with protein and biotin, eggs are like first-class mail for your follicles. Scramble them, boil them, or whip up a masala omelette, your strands will be happy.

Fish

Seafood lovers, you've hit the jackpot. Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3s to soothe your scalp and add shine. Bonus: It gives you glowing skin, too.

Seeds

Pumpkin, sunflower, and flaxseed are mini powerhouses of zinc, selenium, and healthy fats. Roast them with masala, sprinkle on salads, or sneak into rotis. Crunchy, tasty, and follicle-friendly.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, amla, colourful, tangy, and packed with vitamin C. They boost collagen and help your body absorb iron, basically, alittle nutrition boost for your hair.

Iron-rich foods

Hair falling faster than your patience in traffic? Check your iron. Stock up on spinach, rajma, chana, or lean meats. Pair veg iron with vitamin C (hello lemon on palak paneer) for maximum effect.

Brazil nuts

One or two a day is all you need for a hit of selenium, great for thyroid health and hair growth. But don’t binge; the line between “superfood” and “too much” is thin.

Leafy greens

Mum was right (again). Saag, palak, moringa, these leafy legends are rich in folate, vitamin A, and iron. Toss into parathas, dals, or smoothies if plain spinach feels like punishment.

Legumes

Lentils, beans, chickpeas, they’re protein-packed hair saviours. Strong roots, happy strands, and the excuse to eat dal-chawal or chole bhature guilt-free.

Fermented foods

Gut health = hair health. Yoghurt, idli, dosa, even sauerkraut if you’re feeling fancy. A good gut means your nutrients actually get absorbed, so your hair can cash in.

Healthy fats

A dry scalp is not the vibe. Try avocado, nuts, olive oil, and ghee. Don’t fear fat, your hair thrives on it.

Foods to ditch

Ultra-processed junk, too much alcohol, crash diets, and mercury-heavy fish are follicle enemies. If it makes your skin sulk, your hair probably hates it too.

There’s no single magic food; it’s about balance. Stress, hormones, and genetics matter, but a good diet gives your hair the best shot at being thick and glossy. Healthy, shiny hair isn’t just about what you put on your head; it starts with what you put on your plate. Eat well, and let your hair do the talking.

