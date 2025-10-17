ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 Winners: Meet The Experts Redefining Modern Beauty

True beauty is rooted in vision and care, and these experts took home the glory at the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025. From celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists to nutritionists and mental health champions, this year’s winners are the visionaries whose craft, insight, and dedication define modern beauty in India.

ELLE Mental Wellness Expert 2025 - Pika Dubey

Counseling psychologist and founder of The Head Space Lab, Pika Dubey, blends science and empathy to guide individuals toward mindful living. Through compassionate care and practical tools for self-regulation, she helps people navigate life with clarity, resilience, and emotional balance.

ELLE Sexual Wellness Experts of the Year 2025 - The Sangya Project, Tanisha RK, Shweta Sangtani, and Aashish Mehrotra

Shweta Sangtani, Tanisha RK, and Aashish Mehrotra co-founded the Sangya Project, intending to create a destigmatised, trauma-informed, and kink-affirmative education, and further went on to innovate sexual wellness tools. Their initiative has broadened the avenues of conversation around intimacy that continuously make room for new perspectives.

ELLE Health & Wellness Expert 2025 - Dr. Hansaji Yogendra

Author, Educator, and Director of The Yoga Institute, Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, brings decades of expertise to the forefront of holistic wellness. She bridges ancient tradition with modern practicality, making yoga a lifestyle that is spiritual, transformative, and deeply accessible.

ELLE Makeup Artist of The Year 2025 - Sandhya Shekar

As a makeup artist with over a decade of experience and co-founder of Mokae Beauty, Sandhya has worked with some of the most celebrated faces in the industry. A champion of clean, intuitive beauty and fearless self-expression, she has quietly yet powerfully set the benchmark for homegrown beauty, redefining what modern glamour looks like in India.

ELLE Hair Expert 2025 - Amit Thakur

From red-carpet waves to editorial precision, Amit Thakur has defined the language of modern hair. The celebrity stylist, whose clientele includes India’s biggest stars, also mentors the next generation through his Mane Masters Hair Academy, shaping not just hair but the future of the craft.

ELLE Fitness Expert 2025 - Pooja Makhija

One of India’s most celebrated nutritionists, Pooja Makhija, has spent over 15 years transforming how we view food. She emphasizes nourishment over restriction and balance over extremes. From Bollywood stars to everyday families, Pooja empowers people to build healthier, sustainable relationships with food.

ELLE Skin Expert 2025 - Dr. Jewel Gamadia

A holistic wellness visionary, acupuncturist, and founder of Youth Secrets, Dr. Jewel Gamadia redefines skincare from the inside out. His approach to wellness and detox has made him the trusted guide to Bollywood’s elite. For Dr. Gamadia, radiance begins with balance, vitality, and holistic care.

ELLE Getting Greener Beauty Brand 2025 - Old School Rituals

Old School Rituals is an Indian beauty & wellness brand founded by Smita Vallurupalli. The brand draws inspiration from traditional, ancestral skincare and self-care rituals and seeks to revive them using clean, hand-crafted formulations. Their formulations are designed to be as kind to your skin as they are to the planet.

ELLE Discovery Beauty Brand 2025 - Zero Zero

ZeroZero is a 100% pure essential oils brand that champions uncompromising quality. Each oil is meticulously sourced from around the world and tested for absolute purity. Designed to be experienced across olfaction, wellness, and beauty, it is nature bottled in its truest form.

ELLE Beauty Innovation of the Year 2025 - Kasaya

Founded by Palak Sehgal, Kasaya is a modern skincare brand blending Nordic minimalism with Ayurvedic depth. The brand crafts high‑performance, microbiome-focused formulas made in small batches, which represents their guiding philosophy of blending balance and sustainability with radical transparency.





